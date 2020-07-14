Breath of the Wild 2: Playable Zelda, Multiplayer, Co-op, Theories, Leaks & More

Whether or not we will be getting a playable Zelda has been up for debate since the trailer came out.

Playable Zelda

The fact that Zelda was freed from Ganon’s captivity at the end of Breath of the Wild means that she could return as a playable character.

RUNNING DRY: With memories of the Kingdom of Hyrule being established throughout the original, how will the developers create more content to explore?

If Zelda is to become a playable character alongside Link, she could offer a load of variety to the gameplay and mechanics that we grew so used to in the prequel.

While we have been waiting for an official statement from Nintendo to confirm our suspicions, an unofficial leak emerged a while back with some details on the matter.

The leak, coming from French gaming websites Nintendo Town and Jeux Video, implied that Zelda will become a playable character in the upcoming game, the same way that Ciri did in The Witcher 3.

While we can’t take this as gospel, it is enough to get us hoping that some DLC focused on Zelda is under discussion at Nintendo.

Multiplayer

In an interview with IGN following the Breath of the Wild sequel reveal at E3 2019, game designer Eiji Aonuma was asked:

SHRINES: Will they remain in the game or be scrapped for the sequel?

“[In the trailer] it looked like Zelda and Link were hanging out a lot together. Do you think this is going to be the game in which we get to play as Zelda, maybe as a co-op game?”

Aonuma replied:

“It’s kind of interesting that you bring that up, because in Breath of the Wild, you see Zelda and Link together often too, so to go straight into the thought of co-op is very interesting to me.“

It appears that Aonuma is remaining relatively tight-lipped about the idea, so we will be back with more information when it is revealed.

Theories

One particularly compelling theory has recently emerged, suggesting the location of the dungeon in the Breath of the Wild 2 trailer.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: This is one of the hottest topics being debated for the Zelda sequel

However, before we get into it, we need to remind you to take this speculation with a big pinch of salt.

Deep within the Gerudo Desert in Breath of the Wild, the Arbiter’s Grounds are buried under a whole lot of sand.

DEDICATION: This user really did their research on this one

To cut a long story short, the theorist suggests that Link and Zelda made their way into the ruins and found Ganondorf imprisoned (there like he was in Twilight Princess).

So the question arises – was a teaser for the sequel hiding in plain sight this entire time, and we just didn’t notice?

The animation of what could be Ganondorf’s mummified corpse is leading theory that that places BOTW 2 in the Gerudo’s ancestral home.

