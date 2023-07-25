The newest edition of the popular ice hockey video game is coming this autumn. We know some details about NHL 24, as discussed in previous articles. Still, one of the key questions is: Will NHL 24 be on Nintendo Switch?

EA Sports is surely aware that Nintendo Switch users raise this question due to the popularity of ice hockey. The sport is especially popular in North America. The demand is not as high as for football and basketball. However, the NHL is still one of the major sports and deserves to have its video game simulation.

Table of contents Can we expect NHL 24 on Nintendo Switch? Why is NHL 24 unavailable for Nintendo Switch? Alternatives to hockey games on Nintendo Switch

There are numerous sports games available for this beloved hybrid system, such as NBA 2K and FIFA. What about NHL 24? Find out below.

Can we expect NHL 24 on Nintendo Switch?

Since its release in 2017, Nintendo Switch has become one of the most popular video game consoles. Up to this day, it sold more than 55 million units worldwide. Its portability makes Nintendo Switch highly popular among gamers. The fact that it is the fastest-selling console of all time is proof.

Still, there is no ice hockey game made for this platform. NHL 24 is not expected to be on Nintendo Switch, which is a shame for gamers who enjoy playing ice hockey.

NHL 24 is available for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but Nintendo Switch players are frustrated for not having an opportunity to play the game on their portable platform. EA Sports don’t have plans to release NHL 24 for Nintendo Switch.

Why is NHL 24 unavailable for Nintendo Switch?

The last time an NHL game came out on any Nintendo system was more than a decade ago when NHL Slapshot was available on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. And why is that? The most logical explanation is the console’s technical limitations. It could be a major factor as its GPU and processor power are not strong enough to create realistic visuals or detailed physics-based gameplay. With a complex simulation such as ice hockey, it wouldn’t be possible to make NHL 24 for Nintendo Switch.

Another possible reason is licensing agreements. The NHL, like many other professional sports leagues, demands game developers to get a license in order to use player names, branding, etc. Market considerations are also one of the reasons why NHL 24 will not be available for Nintendo Switch. Given that just 13% of all console owners own a Switch, investing resources into developing an ice hockey game for one platform doesn’t make financial sense.

Alternatives to hockey games on Nintendo Switch

While NHL 24 is unavailable on Nintendo Switch, several games for Nintendo Switch feature hockey, such as NHL Slapshot and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Still, this will likely not going to satisfy NHL fans.

click to enlarge NHL Slapshot was the last hockey game made for Nintendo platform

Although it’s a long shot, the developers and publishers would have to work hard to get an officially licensed hockey video game in future. Right now, there is no interest from Nintendo in doing so. But the fans of this hybrid console still hope that one day they will get a chance to enjoy an NHL simulation.