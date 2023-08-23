NBA 2K24 is one of the most anticipated sports games of 2023. Basketball fans are eager to try out the new game, which is introducing some exciting features. However, some fans are wondering on which platforms will the game be available.

In previous editions, NBA 2K was available for next-gen and old-gen consoles. This means players could acquire and play the game on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The game was also available for the PC.

Last year, Nintendo Switch players were also able to enjoy the game. But is NBA 2K24 also available on the console? Let's find out!

Is NBA 2K24 on Nintendo Switch?

The short answer to this question is YES. To the joy of millions of Nintendo Switch players, they will be able to play the best basketball simulation game on their beloved console.

MyNBA is one of the game modes that took a huge leap forward.

NBA 2K24 is introducing plenty of features, that will make the game the most realistic and authentic it has ever been. The gameplay was revamped, MyNBA introduced a new Era with an even higher level of detail, and The W took a huge leap forward.

So, Nintendo Switch players should be excited about the fact the game is coming to the console. Players can either buy the Kobe Bryant or the Black Mamba edition. Unfortunately, the 25th Anniversary Edition is not available for the console.

Release date

The NBA 2K24 release is inching closer, with the game going live on 8, September. Players will be able to hit the court at a little over 12AM GMT, and finally try out the new game. As usual, some regions of the world will get access to the game earlier than others.

click to enlarge + 2

Similar to last year, there is no early access, despite a number of editions of the game coming out this year. For everything about the NBA 2K24 editions, such as prices, rewards, and more, click here.