EA FC 24 Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, new feature & more

Huge news has been released that EA FC 24 will be available on Nintendo Switch as a new game.

Since FIFA 19 to FIFA 23, the game has been updated FIFA to FIFA with a real lack of changes being made. Many of the top additions from FIFA's were missed out in the latest updates of FIFA, meaning Nintendo Switch players would lose out on new game mechanics and features.

In a recent interview with IGN, it was revealed that for the new title of EA FC 24 Nintendo Switch fans will have a new game with many new features and game mechanics finally on Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch FC 24 features

EA Sports has lauded the Nintendo Switch edition of FC 24 as a 'significant accomplishment.'

Unlike previous years where FIFA 19 was rebranded as a "legacy" version, FC 24 on Nintendo Switch boasts a groundbreaking change by running on the Frostbite Engine, a first for EA's football franchise.

Nintendo Switch players can now enjoy an expanded Ultimate Team mode that rivals the offerings available in other versions of the game. In the past, the Ultimate Team mode in the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA was notably limited.

According to John Shepherd, VP and Executive Producer at Electronic Arts, FC 24 on Nintendo Switch is "comparable" to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions regarding common features.

While there may be some differences due to hardware constraints, the gameplay experience aligns closely with the PS4 and Xbox One versions, rather than the latest-gen gameplay on PlayStation 5.

The development process spanned multiple years, requiring collaborative efforts not only within the FC team but across various departments at EA. The support from EA's Frostbite team played a pivotal role in ensuring the game runs smoothly on the Nintendo Switch, making it a remarkable achievement for the team.

Crossplay on Nintendo Switch

Despite the notable improvements, it's worth noting that FC 24 on Nintendo Switch is not included in the game's crossplay.

Players on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC versions can engage in cross-platform play, while PS4 and Xbox One versions also have this capability.

Nintendo Switch FC 24 release date

The release date for EA FC 24 on Nintendo Switch is 29, September 2023.

Nintendo Switch FC 24 price

FC 24 Nintendo Switch: £59.99 / $69.99

EA FC 24 prices outside of the Nintendo Switch are listed below:

Standard Edition

PC / PS4 / Xbox 1: €69.99 / $69.99 / £59.99

PS5 / Xbox S/X: €79.99 / $79.99 / £69.99

Ultimate Edition

PC: €99.99 / $99.99 / £89.99

Consoles: €109.99 / $109.99 / £99.99

Nintendo Switch FC 24 Legacy Edition?

Legacy edition will no longer be a part of Nintendo Switch as this was used for FIFA updates on the Switch. EA FC 24 will now be called FC 24 'Standard Edition'.

This is the start of a new era being, EA FC 24 Standard Edition. A time for Nintendo Switch fans to get excited about as they have full access to the new title's features and mechanics.

