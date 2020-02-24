Xbox 2020 Controller: Price, Features, Customisation, Feedback, Price, Specs, Release date, Pre-order, Xbox One, Elite 2, specs & more

It's been a long time coming, but the new Xbox is arriving later this year as the first of the Xbox Series X family.

Microsoft have stated that is will be far more powerful than the Xbox One X, which presently sits as the company's flagship current-gen console.

Here we go through everything we know about the controller and what we would like to see.

Xbox Series X controller

The new Xbox Wireless Controller isn't a far cry from the existing Xbox One version.

Bumpers and rumble triggers remain, but Microsoft claims the pad's “size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people".

This means it’s ever so slightly smaller than before.

Elsewhere, a PS4-style 'share' button, making it easier to upload clips and screenshots is featured, while the D-pad has transitioned from a cross shape to a circle style similar to that of the Elite controller’s.

The new controller comes with the Xbox Series X consoles, but are also compatible with Windows PCs and the Xbox One.

ELITE - The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller WILL work on the new Xbox

Xbox 2020 pre-order and price

Xbox Series X isn't quite available for pre-order yet - but it will be soon we think.

However, if you sign up for Xbox All Access, you can upgrade to a Series X starting Holiday 2020.

Price-wise, you can currently pick up an Xbox One X from £400 so the Xbox Series X will probably come in at about the same level. Maybe a bit more.

Xbox 2020 release date and PS5

Gamers can expect to see the Xbox Series X console launch sometime between October and December 2020, in the ‘holiday’ window of 2020.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about pre-ordering the new Xbox!

It shares the exact same rumoured launch date window as that of Sony’s PlayStation 5.

Xbox 2020 specs

POWER: How can Sony compete with that?

Xbox Series X will be Microsoft's most powerful console ever. Powered by their custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures.

Delivering four times the processing power of an Xbox One and enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance – twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One.

Their patented form of variable rate shading (VRS) empowers developers to more efficiently utilize the full power of the Xbox Series X. Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, they can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects.

READ MORE: How much will the new Xbox cost?

You can expect more dynamic and realistic environments powered by hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing – a first for console gaming. This means true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real-time as you explore the game world.

According to insider sources, the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PS5 and "set the benchmark" for console gaming.