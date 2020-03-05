Starfield: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything else you need to know

Starfield is actually set to release before The Elder Scrolls 6, despite the hype that the Skyrim sequel would create upon it's reveal.

Allegedly the game has been in the making for the best part of a decade, but 2020 is the year where gamers will finally get a good look at it.

Starfield is also set to launch just in time for next-gen platforms PS5 and Xbox Series X's release in the 'Holiday' period of 2020.

We’ve gathered everything we know about Starfield so far and stuck it all into this piece, including the latest details on its release date, settings and trailer.

While the information out there is rather sparse, there's still plenty to get excited about!

Release date

Designer, director and producer Todd Howard has called Starfield "the biggest most epic science fiction thing you could possibly imagine” during an interview with NoClip.

HOW'S THAT? Get ready for something special from Starfield

According to Howard, Bethesda has been working on the AAA game in some form or another for over ten years, though the company entered full pre-production on the game in 2013.

But the company’s time and resources are also split between developing The Elder Scrolls 6 and supporting Fallout 76 beyond its post-launch criticism.

Starfield won’t be releasing on current-gen platforms, so we’ll have to wait until the release of the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett at the very least.

Bethesda may confirm a vague launch window at this year’s E3 2019, where the studio’s conference looks to be focused primarily on Starfield.

Single-player science-fiction

While the Starfield release date may be a ways off yet, Howard has confirmed that parts of the game are already in an operational state.

NO LIMITS: Starfield is set to be a sci-fi epic

And though it may seem obvious to anyone who’s seen the trailer, Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield is a sci-fi game.

That said, the studio has refrained from specifying whether it’ll follow in the RPG footsteps of 'Fallout 4' and 'Skyrim', or play as an entirely different genre.

Speaking to Geoff Keighley at E3 2018, Howard clarified that Bethesda’s approach to making Starfield has been to ask itself:

“What is the tone of science fiction that we think is unique and that really excites us? What would we want to do with that kind of game?”

Settings

You can watch the Starfield teaser trailer, though it is about as informative as the Elder Scrolls teaser trailer.

The Starfield trailer shows the sun rising on a planet as the camera pans down to a space station hovering above, bearing solar panels in the shape of a star.

The scene ends with a huge flash of light that consumes the planet and space station within seconds.