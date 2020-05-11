Steam Summer Sale Details reportedly leaked: Dates, Countdown, Games and more

Reports of when the upcoming sale could start have surfaced, here’s what they appear to be saying.

A leak has surfaced which reportedly holds some details regarding the Steam Summer Sale.

Let’s take a look at what the new information appears to tell us, and what we could expect from the highly anticipated event.

Steam Summer Sale

The reported leak seems to suggest that the Steam Summer Sale will be going ahead this month.

The exact dates of the event are yet to be confirmed officially, however they have been reported to be from 25 June to 9 July, meaning two weeks of deals.

PC owners could be understandably excited about the news, but how did this information leak early?

The leak

Valve usually keeps the dates a secret in the build-up to the highly anticipated sale.

SteamDB Developer Pavel Djundik appeared to confirm an apparent leak.

SUMMER LOVIN': June is a great time to let off some STEAM

Titles in the sale

At the moment, there is no official list of titles that will be in the sale, but if last year’s sale is anything to go by, we’re certainly in for a treat!

Titles ranged from recent AAA hits to awesome indies, and of course cult classics.

Here’s a few stand-out titles from 2019:

The Witcher III

Doom

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition

No Man’s Sky

Hollow Knight

Tekken 7

Prey

Hotline Miami

As with all leaks, they should be taken with a pinch of salt and are still far away from an official announcement – of which we’ll be looking forward.

For all the latest deals, breaking news and expert opinion – be sure to check back in with us!