Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Steam? Release Date, PC, Download, System Requirements, and more

It’s coming to PC, but it appears Ubisoft are taking a different approach this time around.

There is a huge amount of hype surrounding the upcoming epic RPG, which is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Google Stadia. But is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Steam?

We’ve got the answer, plus everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC.

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Steam?

If you get your games on Steam, you’ll have to look elsewhere with this one.

Ubisoft’s official website lists the vast amount of platforms the title will be playable on, however, there is an absence of Steam amongst them.

With such an extensive variety of ways to experience Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, why not on Steam?

A new approach

Assassin’s Creed games have released on Steam in the past, so this decision marks a different approach than seen previously.

Ubisoft will be releasing the game on PC through Epic Games this time around, alongside their own Uplay store.

There are a number of theories behind why exactly Ubisoft made the decision, most of them concerning themselves with the difference in ‘cut’ that Epic Games takes in comparison to Steam.

But importantly, how can you get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC?

While there is no exact date for the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has set a time window of Holiday 2020.

Next-gen consoles are scheduled for release around the same time also. Of course, you can get your pre-orders in right now!

But any PC owner knows that your system has to be up to the task to run the game. Here’s what you may need to run Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

System Requirements

Since we don’t have the official system requirements for the game, we can safely assume that it will be higher than it was for its predecessor.

The last Assassin’s Creed game on PC had a recommended system of:

Processor: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or better



AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or better Memory: 8 GB RAM



8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or better



AMD Radeon R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or better Storage: 46+ GB available space



46+ GB available space Additional Notes: Video Preset: High (1080p)

If your PC meets this, then great! If not, there’s still some time to upgrade ahead of the release.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is certainly looking to be an amazing entry into the series, we even think if it makes good on a few changes it could be the best yet.

