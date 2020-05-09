Square Enix offers limited-time DEAL on 54 Game Bundle: Download, Price, End Date, Steam, PC, Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Just Cause & more!
This amazing deal lets you get a colossal collection of games and help charities in need! A win, win!
Square Enix has announced a 54 game bundle that can be downloaded on Steam for under £30 ($40), as part of their Stay Home & Play campaign.
The campaign rewards gamers who practice social distancing and also goes to help charities in need at this uncertain time.
Incredibly, a full 100% of the revenue from the bundles will be distributed to charities across North America and Europe.
Let’s take a look at the full line up and how you can get your hands on these quality titles!
What’s in the bundle
This massive collection features 54 games from some enormous and fan favourite franchises.
Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and Just Cause to name but a few!
Check out the full line up below:
1. Rise of the Tomb Raider
2. Just Cause 3
3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
4. Life is Strange: Complete Season
5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
6. Tomb Raider (2013)
7. Tomb Raider I
8. Tomb Raider II
9. Tomb Raider III
10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles
12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
13. Tomb Raider Legend
14. Tomb Raider Anniversary
15. Tomb Raider Underworld
16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
18. Just Cause
19. Just Cause 2
20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
24. Deus Ex: Invisible War
25. Deus Ex: The Fall
26. Thief
27. Thief: Deadly Shadows
28. Thief II: The Metal Age
29. Thief Gold
30. Battlestations: Pacific
31. Battlestations: Midway
32. Project Snowblind
33. Mini Ninjas
34. Order of War
35. Flora’s Fruit Farm
36. Supreme Commander 2
37. Conflict: Desert Storm
38. Conflict: Denied Ops
39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance
42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
43. Dungeon Siege
44. Dungeon Siege II
45. Dungeon Siege III
46. Anachronox
47. Pandemonium
48. Deathtrap Dungeon
49. Daikatana
50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul
51. Goetia
52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
53. Lara Croft GO
54. The Turing Test
How to download
Simply head over to Steam to download the Square Enix Eidos Anthology in all its glory!
Deal closing date
Act fast as this deal won’t be around for much longer. You have until Monday, May 11 at 10 AM PT (17:00 GMT) to get the enormous discount on offer – and also play your part in lending a helping hand around the world!
