Square Enix offers limited-time DEAL on 54 Game Bundle: Download, Price, End Date, Steam, PC, Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Just Cause & more!

This amazing deal lets you get a colossal collection of games and help charities in need! A win, win!

Square Enix has announced a 54 game bundle that can be downloaded on Steam for under £30 ($40), as part of their Stay Home & Play campaign.

The campaign rewards gamers who practice social distancing and also goes to help charities in need at this uncertain time.

Incredibly, a full 100% of the revenue from the bundles will be distributed to charities across North America and Europe.

Let’s take a look at the full line up and how you can get your hands on these quality titles!

What’s in the bundle

This massive collection features 54 games from some enormous and fan favourite franchises.

Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and Just Cause to name but a few!

Check out the full line up below:

1. Rise of the Tomb Raider

2. Just Cause 3

3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

4. Life is Strange: Complete Season

5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

6. Tomb Raider (2013)

7. Tomb Raider I

8. Tomb Raider II

9. Tomb Raider III

10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles

12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

13. Tomb Raider Legend

14. Tomb Raider Anniversary

15. Tomb Raider Underworld

16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

18. Just Cause

19. Just Cause 2

20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days

22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

24. Deus Ex: Invisible War

25. Deus Ex: The Fall

26. Thief

27. Thief: Deadly Shadows

28. Thief II: The Metal Age

29. Thief Gold

30. Battlestations: Pacific

31. Battlestations: Midway

32. Project Snowblind

33. Mini Ninjas

34. Order of War

35. Flora’s Fruit Farm

36. Supreme Commander 2

37. Conflict: Desert Storm

38. Conflict: Denied Ops

39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance

42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

43. Dungeon Siege

44. Dungeon Siege II

45. Dungeon Siege III

46. Anachronox

47. Pandemonium

48. Deathtrap Dungeon

49. Daikatana

50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul

51. Goetia

52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition

53. Lara Croft GO

54. The Turing Test

‘JUST’ FOR A GOOD ‘CAUSE’: With the sales going to charity, it certainly is a great deal!

How to download

Simply head over to Steam to download the Square Enix Eidos Anthology in all its glory!

Act fast as this deal won’t be around for much longer. You have until Monday, May 11 at 10 AM PT (17:00 GMT) to get the enormous discount on offer – and also play your part in lending a helping hand around the world!

READ MORE: How to download Roblox on Xbox One for FREE! Best Games, Crossplay and more