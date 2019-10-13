NBA 2K20: Top 7 Perimeter Defenders - Leonard, George, Giannis & more

On NBA 2K20, they split defending into two key areas: inside defense and perimeter defense. Whilst the ideal scenario is to be good at both, these two areas are very different and therefore players tend to specialize in﻿ one or the other.

As you would expect, those who are specialists in perimeter defending tend to play in those positions around the arc, point guards, shooting guards and small forwards.

In this list we will look at the very best perimeter defenders in 2K20, including every single player with an A+ rating.

READ MORE: 5 tips to improve your defense

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers (97 OVR)

Position - SF﻿

Perimeter Defense Rating - 97

Perimeter Defense Grade - A+

Kawhi may be known for many for his attacking flair, however a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, the Clippers star is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the NBA, particularly from around the arc.

With an incredible 97 overall on perimeter defense, Kawhi is the highest-rated perimeter defender in today's NBA, with two more of his teammates yet to come, the LA Clippers look like quite the defensive set-up this year.

READ MORE: All the best 3 point shooters in NBA 2K20

Paul George, LA Clippers (93 OVR)

Position: SF

Perimeter Defense Rating - 95

Perimeter Defense Grade - A+

Like Kawhi, Paul George is a brand new signing for the Clippers ahead of the 2019 season. Also like Kawhi, Paul George is an incredibly talented defender.

George was on the shortlist for the defensive player of the year award last season, narrowly missing out to Utah's Rudy Gobert, who won the award for the second consecutive season. He is the second best perimeter defender in NBA 2K20.

Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans (86 OVR)

Position: SG

Perimeter Defense Rating - 94

Perimeter Defense Grade - A+

Next up in the list is the New Orleans Pelicans PG Jrue Holiday. As a two time NBA All-Defensive Team member, it is no surprise to see him high up the perimeter defense rankings.

Many have singled out Jrue's defensive talents as being key to New Orleans limited success in recent seasons. With the Pelicans having had a very successful offseason, could they be one to watch in a stacked West this year?

Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks (85 OVR)

Position: PG

Perimeter Defense Rating - 93

Perimeter Defense Grade - A+

The Milwaukee Bucks were the best ranked defensive team in the NBA last season, largely thanks to the exploits of point guard Eric Bledsoe.

In fact, Bledsoes defense was so good that it earned him a spot in the NBA All-Defensive first team for the first time in his career, he is one of two Bucks in the top seven rankings.

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics (82 OVR)

Position: SG

Perimeter Defense Rating - 93

Perimeter Defense Grade - A+

Another player coming in at a 93 overall rating for his perimeter defense is the Boston Celtics Marcus Smart.

Marcus Smart's inclusion in the NBA All-Defensive first team for the first time was one of few positives for the Celtics, who despite being one of the favorites for the title, crashed out in the second round of the Eastern finals.

READ MORE: NBA 2K20: Who are the best stealers in the game?﻿

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (96 OVR)

Position: SF

Perimeter Defense Rating - 92

Perimeter Defense Grade - A+

What a season it was for the Greek Freak. The Bucks small forward had an incredible year, winning the NBA's Most Valuable Player award for his efforts.

He was also a member of the All-Defensive first team, having produced some jaw dropping defensive plays over the regular season. Paired with Bledsoe, the Bucks are one of the best defensive units in 2K20.

Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (79 OVR)

Position: PG

Perimeter Defense Rating - 92

Perimeter Defense Grade - A+

Although the award for the best defensive team on 2K20 has to go to the LA Clippers, with Patrick Beverley joining teammates Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the best perimeter defenders list.

The self proclaimed peskiest defender in the NBA, Beverley is known for his ability to steal the ball, a key part of his 92 perimeter defense rating in 2K20.

Other A+ Perimeter Defenders in 2K20

Name Team Position OVR Grade Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Small Forward 91 A+ Victor Oladipo Indiana Pacers Shooting Guard 91 A+ Chris Paul Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard 91 A+ Robert Covington Minnesota Timberwolves Small Forward 90 A+ Dejounte Murray San Antonio Spurs Point Guard 89 A+

READ MORE: Who are the best passers in NBA 2K20?