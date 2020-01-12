NBA 2K20: MOTW 12 predictions (MyTEAM Moments of the Week 12) – Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Kyle Kuzma

Like always, the NBA season is chugging along and it is going too fast. It is already Week 13! That does mean it’s time to look back and see which players stood out.

The All-Star break is virtually here, and voting is ramping up as a group of players pull away in dominant fashion. The likes of Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and James Harden are on a different level, but in shifting focus away from them is highlighting plenty of other players who are performing.

Be it rookies, two-way contract players getting their shot, or guys who are just finally getting a chance after injuries or veteran rest days, there have been plenty of guys making a splash in their moment.

So, which players did that in Week 12 to make an appearance in MOTW?

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

BUCKETS: Tatum was on fire from three-point range

The Boston Celtics hot start has turned into a frustrating and inconsistent mid-season, and the inconsistency includes Jayson Tatum.

Tatum is clearly capable of being one of the stars of the NBA, as his performance against the Pelicans (and so many more) showed. He dropped a career high 41 points, with a career high six three-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds.

Tatum needs to play like this more often, against better teams, to take the next step.

Kyle Kuzma, LA Lakers

SPOTLIGHT: Kuzma lit up the Thunder as his team’s leader in minutes

With the Lakers’ offseason activity this year, Kuzma hasn’t been as big a part of the lineup. On Saturday, with James and Davis both resting, Kuzma stepped up.

He dropped 36 points with seven rebounds as the Lakers eased to a win over the Thunder. If Kuzma can make this impact on a regular basis the Lakers become even scarier.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

ROY: Can anyone get in Moran’ts way for ROY?

Morant is seemingly breezing to the Rookie of the Year award, and against the Spurs it was just a continuation of that has he had himself a career day.

His 22 points may not seem like all that much, but his career day came in a different form. He posted career highs in both rebounds and assists, with seven rebounds and 14 assists.

Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic

COMEBACK: Fultz is finding his NBA form this year in Orlando

Fultz’ career to this point has been turbulent and ultimately disappointing. However, in Orlando he seems to be finding his feet and turning his career around.

He’s had several big moments this season already, but against the Nets he set a new career mark as he gets closer to being what we thought he’d be after college. He dropped a career best 25 points and added five rebounds and four assists in the Magic’s win.

The rest of NBA 2K20’s MOTW 12

Tristan Thompson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder

Terence Davis, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

