NBA 2K20 All Star Voting: Best Central Division Team you can buy on MyTEAM – Antetokounmpo, LaVine, Brogdon & more

The road to the All-Star game has begun and with that comes the fans opportunity to have their say in who they want to see in Chicago on February 7th.

We at RealSport have decided to combine the All-Star voting with NBA 2K20’s MyTEAM by building the best team possible from the current stars playing in each of the six divisions.

The Central Division is next up. Consisting of the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Here is the best starting five you can buy on MyTEAM today from the current stars playing for any of the Central sides.

PG – Malcolm Brogdon (OVR 91)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Best stats: 97 stamina, 95 hustle, 95 offensive consistency

Cost: 80k

Whilst there are better point guards in the Central Division from years gone by, the best current NBA PG playing in Central USA is the Pacers Malcolm Brogdon.

READ MORE: NBA 2K20: Complete controls guide – Offensive, Defensive & More

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fine campaign for the Indiana franchise to date and saw his base card jump 10 ratings to a 91 with this Moments of the Week card.

With 90 ratings in both outside scoring and playmaking as well as a respectable 83 defending, you’ll get some bang for your buck with this card.

SG – Zach LaVine (OVR 91)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Best stats: 98 stamina, 98 offensive consistency, 96 driving dunk

Cost: 15k

The Bulls have had a mixed campaign to date, but that’s not for a lack of effort from star man, Zach LaVine.

LaVine has once again lead from the front for the Bulls – including dropping 43 points in last nights loss to the Pacers – and as a result is comfortably the highest rated current Bull in 2K20.

The flashy dunk extraordinaire will throw down some highlight real worthy dunks for this side (96 driving dunk) whilst he also has the ability to knock them down from deep (89 shot 3pt). A jack of all trades if you will.

SF – Giannis Antetokounmpo (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Best stats: 98 driving layup, 98 shot IQ, 98 offensive consistency

Cost: >100k

You didn’t think we’d forget about the reigning MVP, did you?

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the leagues top individual award by a landslide last year and is right on track to do so again this campaign.

The 25-year-old has a seriously impressive card here, fully living up to his ‘Greek Freak’ nickname. The stat which catches our eye is his 94 defensive rebounding, which, for a small forward is pretty insane.

PF – Tristan Thompson (OVR 88)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Best stats: 97 offensive rebound, 95 shot close, 95 standing dunk



Cost: 4.5k

Surprisingly, there hasn’t been a standout power forward in the Central Division so far this year, so Cleveland center Tristan Thompson moves to his secondary position.

Thompson has performed well under difficult circumstances for a struggling Cavaliers this year, including putting up a career-high 35 points in their recent victory over the Pistons.

READ MORE: NBA 2K20 Review: The best story mode of the year?

His decent athleticism (OVR 77) means moving to the power forward role shouldn’t be an issue. A 97 offensive rebound will help you get those second looks on offense.

C – Domantas Sabonis (OVR 88)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Best stats: 97 shot IQ, 96 offensive consistency, 95 hustle



Cost: 2.5k

The final name to make the All-Star Atlantic division team is Indiana Pacers center, Domantas Sabonis.

READ MORE: NBA 2K20: Tallest players on the game

The 23-year-old is the youngest player in this side but has put up his best figures of his career to date so far this year. Sabonis is averaging a double-double with 18 points and 13.1 rebounds per game so far this campaign.

Despite centers being known traditionally for their inside scoring (85 OVR inside scoring), Sabonis has the range to get it done from the outside too (85 OVR outside scoring).

How to vote for the Central stars

You can vote for all five of the players that feature in this side over on the official NBA site here.

VOTE! Here is our All-Star Central Division five

READ MORE: How to shoot the perfect 3-pointer