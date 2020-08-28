BREAKING* NBA 2K21: WNBA confirmed to return in new game

The NBA universe goes beyond LeBron and Giannis. The women are back to dominate the court!

The release of NBA 2K21 is just around the corner.

News is coming out nearly every day now, including the return of the WNBA!

WNBA confirmed for NBA 2K21

In their most recent Courtside Report, 2K confirmed that the WNBA would be continuing in the NBA 2K series this year.

LEAVE IT ALL ON THE COURT: The WNBA is back!

There will be both Play Now and Season Modes.

All 12 teams will feature, while gameplay for it has been exclusively built around the women’s game!

New Neighborhood & MyCAREER trailer

With this also comes a new trailer!

The Neighborhood will take us to 2K Beach this year, while 10 NCAA teams are ours to choose between in MyCAREER!

NOW WATCH BELOW – NEW NBA 2K21 Trailer

It’s so close now!

NBA 2K21 will land on 4 September. There are no editions that give early access, however if you want to get a full next-gen experience with NBA 2K21 you’ll need to get the special Mamba Forever Edition.

