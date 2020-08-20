NBA 2K21 Ratings Predictions: Boston Celtics – Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown & more

They are the most successful side in the history of the NBA, but how will they lineup on 2K21?

NBA 2K20 is nearing an end, so it’s time to get hyped about 2K21!

No team has enjoyed more success in the NBA then the Boston Celtics, and the 17-time NBA Champions are always threatening the top.

Their young core is the biggest focus today, and they’re due for some big upgrades in NBA 2K21!

The best young duo in the NBA?

It’s one that is up for debate, but for many people, the pairing of Jaylen Brown (23) and Jayson Tatum (22) is the best young duo that the NBA has to offer.

They are the duo that are tasked with leading Boston to a first NBA title in over a decade, and they are set to be hit with a big boost to their in-game ratings on NBA 2K21.

Jayson Tatum – 89 OVR

From the moment he dunked on LeBron in his rookie season, Jayson Tatum was destined for greatness.

He may be just 22-years-old, but Bostons small forward is seen as the future of the franchise. After averaging a career-high 23.4 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists through the regular season, it’s clear to see why.

UPGRADES! Tatum will be higher than an 85 come 2K21.

He started NBA 2K20 as a mere 85 OVR. He currently sits at 88, but with a big playoff push, he could be nearing 90 OVR come release day.

Kemba Walker – 87 OVR

Kyrie Irving’s departure from the Celtic’s was somewhat inevitable following a disastrous 18/19 campaign. It was Kemba Walker who was tasked with replacing him.

The former Hornets star has performed well with Boston, though nagging injuries have prevented him from staying consistent.

A slight drop from an 88 to an 87 seems fair given that Kemba has put up his lowest PPG average in five years, albeit it playing for a much more diverse scoring side.

Jaylen Brown – 86 OVR

Now Jayson Tatum’s rise has been impressive, but Jaylen Brown’s evolution in the 2020 campaign may have been even better!

He has gone from being somewhat of a fringe player in the last two or three campaigns to being a mainstay in Brad Stevens starting five, averaging over 20 points (20.3 PPG) for the first time in his career.

A huge jump from a 79 to an 85 or 86 is on the cards for the C’s shooting guard.

Gordon Hayward – 83 OVR

Few players have been more unfortunate with injuries than Gordon Hayward.

YOUNG GUNS! The Celtics have one of the youngest cores in the NBA!

A gruesome broken leg on his Celtics debut meant that his first season in New England was a write off, whilst he struggled for form in the 2018/19 campaign.

He’s not hit the heights of his Jazz days just yet, but he’s definitely due an upgrade from the underwhelming 80 OVR he was awarded at the beginning of NBA 2K20.

Daniel Theis – 80 OVR

The main area of weakness for the Celtics is the lack of a big name center to dominate the paint.

In Daniel Theis they have a center who is improving season upon season, but he is still someway off others in the playoffs.

He deserves a jump to the late 70’s / early 80’s, but we doubt that he will be any higher than an 80 OVR in NBA 2K21.

Marcus Smart – 80 OVR

He’s a fan favourite in Boston, and it’s no surprise.

Marcus Smart leaves absolutely everything on the court. Smart is a huge player both ends of the court – particularly on defence – due to his incredible hustle and never say die attitude.

He’s not the most technically gifted player in the NBA but one that any team would love to have. 80 OVR seems fair for the 26-year-old.

