NBA 2K21: How to redeem Locker Codes – what are they, where to get them, free content, MyTEAM & more

These freebies can help build your MyTEAM, but how do you activate them within the game?

NBA 2K21 is still young in its cycle. This means any help in MyTEAM can have an enormous impact when it comes to being competitive.

That’s where Locker Codes come in.

What are Locker Codes?

Locker Codes are like free gifts from 2K for your MyTEAM.

They give you extra packs, tokens, and other goodies. And they are totally free!

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Update 1.03 – Patch notes, gameplay fixes & more

However, they don’t last forever so when you see one, make sure you redeem it!

Which brings us to the main point… How do you redeem Locker Codes?

How to redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K21

Locker Codes have been a part of MyTEAM for years, that hasn’t changed in NBA 2K21.

LIMITED TIME: Locker Codes don’t last forever!

It’s easy to redeem a Locker Code, but you do have to know where to look for the option…

Enter MyTEAM

Scroll to the ‘Settings’ – located on the far right-hand side

Select ‘Locker Codes’

The Locker Codes are NOT case sensitive but you must include any hyphens found in the code for it to be applied successfully.

All NBA 2K21 Locker Codes

Here is every Locker Code. Some are expired, but there is one that is always available!

Locker Code Reward Expiry Date GLITCHED-JOHN-STOCKTON Playoff Dimers Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, 2 Tokens 29 September ASSISTS-WITH-PLAYOFF-DIMERS Playoff Dimers Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, 2 Tokens 29 September MYTEAM-IDOLS-MANU-PACK Idols Manu Pack, Shoe Pack, Contract Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, 2 Tokens, 1,000 MTP 25 September MYTEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB 1 Token, Shoe Pack, Contract Pack, Basketball Pack Never

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 – Archie vs Harper