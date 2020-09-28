[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NBA 2K

NBA 2K21: How to redeem Locker Codes – what are they, where to get them, free content, MyTEAM & more

These freebies can help build your MyTEAM, but how do you activate them within the game?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Sep 28, 2020
nba 2k21 redeem locker codes

NBA 2K21 is still young in its cycle. This means any help in MyTEAM can have an enormous impact when it comes to being competitive.

That’s where Locker Codes come in.

What are Locker Codes?

Locker Codes are like free gifts from 2K for your MyTEAM.

They give you extra packs, tokens, and other goodies. And they are totally free!

However, they don’t last forever so when you see one, make sure you redeem it!

Which brings us to the main point… How do you redeem Locker Codes?

How to redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K21

Locker Codes have been a part of MyTEAM for years, that hasn’t changed in NBA 2K21.

Playoff Dimers Locker Code
LIMITED TIME: Locker Codes don’t last forever!

It’s easy to redeem a Locker Code, but you do have to know where to look for the option…

  • Enter MyTEAM
  • Scroll to the ‘Settings’ – located on the far right-hand side
  • Select ‘Locker Codes’

The Locker Codes are NOT case sensitive but you must include any hyphens found in the code for it to be applied successfully.

All NBA 2K21 Locker Codes

Here is every Locker Code. Some are expired, but there is one that is always available!

Locker CodeRewardExpiry Date
GLITCHED-JOHN-STOCKTONPlayoff Dimers Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, 2 Tokens29 September
ASSISTS-WITH-PLAYOFF-DIMERSPlayoff Dimers Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, 2 Tokens29 September
MYTEAM-IDOLS-MANU-PACKIdols Manu Pack, Shoe Pack, Contract Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, 2 Tokens, 1,000 MTP25 September
MYTEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB1 Token, Shoe Pack, Contract Pack, Basketball PackNever

