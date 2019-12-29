NBA 2K20: MOTW 10 predictions (MyTEAM Moments of the the Week 10) – Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Brandon Ingram

IT’S CHRISTMAS! Well, it was. And the NBA played through its Week 10 as the holiday tradition dictates.

All week, fans and players were treated to extra little presents by the way of NBA performances. Be it career highs, a player’s first win in a specific city, comeback wins, the end of a losing streak, or the continuation of an MVP caliber season.

So, which players will be able to find new MyTEAM cards as the cherry on top of their Christmas week?

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

BREAKOUT: Brown is among a group of players taking a big step up

Brown contributed two MOTW worthy performances this week, one on Christmas Day in his first win in Toronto, and then a career night against the Cavs. The latter is the MOTW.

Brown has been a big part of the Celtics success this season, and he led the team against the lowly Cavs. He dropped a career high 34 points, including five three-pointers, and added nine rebounds. He may already have a high MOTW card, but this was worthy of another one even higher.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

RISING: Ingram has shone for the lowly Pels this season

Ingram, like Brown, has already received a highly rated MOTW card, but his performance on Christmas Day absolutely warrants another upgrade for the breakout performer.

The Pelicans may be struggling overall, and were playing the Denver Nuggets who had the same number of losses and the Pels had wins (eight), but Ingram came alive. He scored 31 points and added seven rebounds, but more importantly drained a career high seven three-pointers to carry the Pels to a 112-100 win.

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

STILL HERE: Simmons continues to show his worth

It has seemed like a quieter season for Simmons this year, with a more talented lineup around him, but against the Pistons he served a reminder of his dominating ability.

The point guard handled the Pistons and ran the game as he wanted. 16 points may not seem that amazing, but add it to 13 rebounds and a career high 17 assists, and it becomes arguably his best performance of the year. A triple-double and career high in the same game should be enough to earn a MOTW card.

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have suffered as a result of the departure of their mainstays from just a few years ago, slipping to the middle of the pack in the NBA. They do still have very talented players, though, and Aldridge served his reminder.

The big man had his biggest game of the season in the Spurs’ explosive win over the Memphis Grizzlies. In the 145-115 win, Aldridge dropped 40 points, claimed nine rebounds and dished out five assists.

Here is the rest of the MOTW 10 players.

Damion Lee, Golden State Warriors

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers

Demar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Aaron Holiday, Indiana Pacers

