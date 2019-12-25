NBA 2K20: Best Milwaukee Bucks team you can buy on MyTEAM – Antetokounmpo, Moncrief, Johnson & more

The Bucks were the preseason favorites to win the East this season and they are certainly living up to the billing so far.

The Bucks 24-4 record is the best in the East by some distance and prior to defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, the Milwaukee franchise had won 18 straight.

Star man Giannis Antetokounmpo has started the season in the same vein of form which saw the Greek named last season’s MVP, with the power forward averaging 31.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game through his first 27 games of the campaign.

The Bucks are hoping to build a squad similar to the one of the 1980s which dominated the Eastern Conference, however, they will be looking to go one step further and pick up a winners ring.

Two of the stars from that 80s side feature in this All-Star Bucks five, with the other three spots filled by those still plying their trade at the Fiserv Forum.

Here is the best Milwaukee Bucks side that you can buy on NBA 2K20’s MyTEAM today!

PG – Eric Bledsoe (OVR 83)

Card type: ‘20 NBA



Best stats: 98 shot IQ, 89 stamina, 85 perimeter defense



Cost: <1k

Occupying the point guard position in the Milwaukee Bucks side is their current PG, Eric Bledsoe.

Bledsoe made the controversial move to Milwaukee on the back of that famous tweet scandal in 2017 which saw him fall out of favor at the Suns, only for the Bucks to come to his rescue. He has repaid the Bucks well so far, being a key member of the starting five that made it to the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Unfortunately, the choices at PG aren’t too great if you’re looking at building a Bucks team, hence the selection of an 83 rated Bledsoe. However, he does have some competitive stats, particularly in defense (81 OVR) but nothing that will fill you with joy for a starting point guard.

‘91 Sidney Moncrief (OVR 96)

Card type: Legacy



Best stats: 98 defensive consistency, 98 stamina, 98 lateral quickness



Cost: 83k

Now if you’re disappointed with the selection of Eric Bledsoe then that’s surely about to change with the 96 rated Sidney Moncrief.

Moncrief helped the Bucks on their way to three Eastern Conference Finals appearances (1983, 1984 and 1986) whilst he also won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year titles (1983 and 1984) in his time in Milwaukee.

Moncrief is up there with the very best defensive guards on the game (94 OVR defending) particularly on the edge of the perimeter (98 perimeter defense). His 98 rated steal will help you pick up plenty of turnovers and 98 lateral quickness will be key to turning those turnovers into points.

SF – ‘90 Marques Johnson (OVR 94)

Card type: Legacy



Best stats: 98 offensive consistency, 98 hands, 97 shot IQ



Cost: 35k

Now you can’t have a Bucks side that includes Moncrief and not his partner in crime Marques Johnson, can you?

The small forward spent seven seasons with the Bucks and it was those years in the early 1980s when his pairing with Moncrief cause all sorts of problems in the Eastern Conference as the Bucks cruised their way to five consecutive division titles.

Getting to the basket is key to getting those points here and with a 95 rated driving layup and 90 rated driving dunk, Johnson is going to score you some highlight-reel buckets.

PF – Giannis Antetokounmpo (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Best stats: 98 stamina, 98 driving layup, 98 defensive consistency



Cost: 98k

He may only be 25 years old, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is already well on his way to becoming an all-time great.

The reigning NBA MVP has spent all of his career to date with the Bucks and has quickly become a fan favorite.

This Moments of the Week card came in week six of the NBA after Giannis dropped 50 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the 122-118 win over the Utah Jazz.

His ability to get to the line (97 rated draw foul) means you’ll get plenty of and ones with this card, his 82 rated free throw means you’ll make plenty of them.

