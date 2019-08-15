header decal
15 Aug 2019

NBA 2K20: New legendary 'All-Decade' playable teams official reveal - Spurs, Suns, Clippers, Blazers Cavs & More

NBA 2K20: New legendary 'All-Decade' playable teams official reveal - Spurs, Suns, Clippers, Blazers Cavs & More

2K have released the latest classic decade teams to be added to the iconic basketball franchise.

Classic Teams

80s All-Star team - feat. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone & Kevin McHale

90s All-Star team - feat. John Stockton, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone & Hakeem Olajuwon

00s All-Star team - feat. Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O'Neal

2010s All-Star team - feat. Steph Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant & Dwight Howard

13' - 14' San Antonio Spurs FT. Tim Duncan & Kawhi Leonard

13' - 14' Los Angeles Clippers FT. Chris Paul & Blake Griffin

09' - 10' Portland Trail Blazers FT. Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge 

06' - 07' Washington Wizards FT. Gilbert Arenas & Antawn Jamison

02' - 03' Phoenix Suns FT. Shawn Marion & Stephon Marbury 

15' - 16' Cleveland Cavaliers FT. LeBron James & Kyrie Irving 

NBA 2K20 will see the largest group of legendary teams in any basketball game ever. 

With the latest edition of the 2K franchise coming on September 6, the announcements are coming thick and fast. 

So far, there are already 62 teams from the past and with the latest announce via Twitter, 2K are looking to add even more.

Here are the current classic teams in NBA 2K20:

Classic Teams

  • ’00-’01 Los Angeles Lakers
  • ’00-’01 Philadelphia 76ers
  • ’01-’02 New Jersey Nets
  • ’01-’02 Sacramento Kings
  • ’02-’03 Dallas Mavericks
  • ’03-’04 Detroit Pistons
  • ’03-’04 Los Angeles Lakers
  • ’03-’04 Minnesota Timberwolves
  • ’04-’05 Phoenix Suns
  • ’04-’05 San Antonio Spurs
  • ’05-’06 Memphis Grizzlies
  • ’05-’06 Miami Heat
  • ’06-’07 Cleveland Cavaliers
  • ’06-’07 Golden State Warriors
  • ’07-’08 Boston Celtics
  • ’07-’08 Denver Nuggets
  • ’07-’08 Houston Rockets
  • ’07-’08 New Orleans Hornets
  • ’10-’11 Chicago Bulls
  • ’10-’11 Dallas Mavericks
  • ’11-’12 New York Knicks
  • ’11-’12 Oklahoma City Thunder
  • ’12-’13 Memphis Grizzlies
  • ’12-’13 Miami Heat
  • ’13-’14 Indiana Pacers
  • ’15-’16 Golden State Warriors

  • ’64-’65 Boston Celtics
  • ’64-’65 Los Angeles Lakers
  • ’70-’71 Atlanta Hawks
  • ’70-’71 Los Angeles Lakers
  • ’70-’71 Milwaukee Bucks
  • ’71-’72 Los Angeles Lakers
  • ’71-’72 New York Knicks
  • ’76-’77 Philadelphia 76ers
  • ’84-’85 Milwaukee Bucks
  • ’85-’86 Atlanta Hawks
  • ’85-’86 Boston Celtics
  • ’85-’86 Chicago Bulls
  • ’86-’87 Los Angeles Lakers
  • ’88-’89 Chicago Bulls
  • ’88-’89 Detroit Pistons
  • ’89-’90 Cleveland Cavaliers
  • ’90-’91 Chicago Bulls
  • ’90-’91 Golden State Warriors
  • ’90-’91 Los Angeles Lakers
  • ’90-’91 Portland Trail Blazers
  • ’92-’93 Charlotte Hornets
  • ’92-’93 Chicago Bulls
  • ’93-’94 Denver Nuggets
  • ’93-’94 Houston Rockets
  • ’94-’95 New York Knicks
  • ’94-’95 Orlando Magic
  • ’95-’96 Chicago Bulls
  • ’95-’96 Seattle Supersonics
  • ’96-’97 Miami Heat
  • ’97-’98 Chicago Bulls
  • ’97-’98 Los Angeles Lakers
  • ’97-’98 San Antonio Spurs
  • ’97-’98 Utah Jazz
  • ’98-’99 New York Knicks
  • ’99-’00 Portland Trail Blazers
  • ’99-’00 Toronto Raptors

