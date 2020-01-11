NBA 2K20: Best Dallas Mavericks starting five you can buy on MyTEAM – Blackman, Doncic, Chandler & more

Dallas, Texas. A city famous for its cultural history: opera, ballet, and musicals. But most importantly, the Dallas Mavericks.

The 2011 NBA Champions first took to the NBA courts back in 1980 and struggled in its early years before a certain Dirk Nowitzki joined the Mavericks and changed their fortunes completely.

The future for Mavs fans looks bright thanks to a new dynamic duo in the form of Luke Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, with the Dallas franchise currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference, with a 22-12 record.

Here is the best Dallas Mavericks starting five you can buy on MyTEAM today.

PG – Luka Donic (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments

Best stats: 98 shot IQ, 98 stamina, 98 hands

Cost: 30k

The starting point guard in this Dallas Mavericks five is their current superstar, Luca Doncic.

The reigning Rookie of the Year has been one of the standout players in the NBA this campaign and whilst he won’t be playing in his favored small forward role, Doncic has all the necessary attributes to make them seem less switch to the point guard role.

His outside scoring (90 OVR) heads his base stats, however, the triple-double maestro isn’t far behind in the playmaking department (89 OVR)

SG – Seth Curry (OVR 88)

Card type: Moments of the Week

Best stats: 98 hustle, 95 hustle, 95 offensive consistency

Cost: 3.5k

Playing alongside his teammate in the guards is Mavericks three-ball specialist, Seth Curry.

Curry swapped Portland for Memphis in the summer and has been a key part of this impressive Mavericks side who are continuing to defy expectations.

As is to be expected as a Curry, Seth has a 94 rated three-point shot and hot zones in all five areas from deep. Get ready to rain down threes with this card.

SF – ‘94 Rolando Blackman (OVR 96)

Card type: Spotlight

Best stats: 98 hands, 96 stamina, 95 shot mid

Cost: 45k

A first trip into the archives for this side for the small forward role, which is occupied by Rolando Blackman.

The Panamanian spent 11 years with the Mavericks from 1981-1992, making four All-Star appearances in that time.

Driving towards the bucket is the way forward with Blackman (93 driving layup), his 94-rated ability to draw a foul coupled with his 92-rated free-throw means you will get plenty of and-one opportunities with Blackman.

