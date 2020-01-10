NBA 2K20 All-Star Voting: Best Atlantic Division team you can buy on MyTEAM - Embiid, Lowry, Tatum & more

The new year is here and that means that the All-Star game is fast approaching!

As has been the case for many a year, fans are able to vote for the players who they think are deserving of an All-Star spot and we at RealSport thought we could transfer that voting into the basketball sim NBA 2K20.For each conference there is three divisions and we are going to look at the best starting five for each of those divisions, starting with the Atlantic Division.

The Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are the five teams who make up the division and using current players only, this is the best starting five you can make from the Atlantic today.

PG - Kyle Lowry (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments of the WeekBest stats: 97 hustle, 96 stamina, 95 offensive consistency Cost: 32k

Looking at current Atlantic Division players, the best point guard currently available in MyTEAM is Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.

Lowry has had to take on extra responsibility for the reigning champions this season following the loss of Kawhi Leonard and has done so expertly. With 90 ratings in athleticism, playmaking and defending, this card is capable of doing it all.

So far this season, Lowry is averaging 20.8 points, 4,6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

SG - Spencer Dinwiddie (OVR 94)

Card type: Moments of the WeekBest stats: 98 offensive consistency, 98 shot IQ, 97 staminaCost: 28k

The shooting guard position is occupied by Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have struggled for form so far this season, largely due to the injury held by Kevin Durant and niggles picked up by Kyrie Irving. Spencer Dinwiddie has taken advantage of his increased minutes though, receiving this 94-rated diamond card as a result of his improved play.

Dinwiddie is averaging 22.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game so far this season.

SF - Jayson Tatum (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments of the WeekBest stats: 97 shot IQ, 95 driving dunk, 95 staminaCost: 55k

The Celtics currently have the best record in the Atlantic division (25-10), with the performances of Jayson Tatum a big part of that.

The 21-year-old out of Duke has played like a man way ahead of his years so far this campaign with his incredible scoring (94 outside scoring) leaving him one of the front runners in the Eastern hunt for a All-Star spot.

Tatums stat line so far this year reads: 20.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

PF - Pascal Siakam (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments of the WeekBest stats: 98 shot IQ, 95 hustle, 95 staminaCost: 38k

A second appearance for the Raptors in this side with the inclusion of power forward Pascal Siakam.

At just 25-year-old, there is plenty of years left in the 6’9” power forward, winner of last seasons NBA Most Improved Player award. Siakam’s scoring is pretty decent (88 outside scoring and 82 inside scoring) but it’s his ability on the boards (94 rebounding) which is the main strength for this card.

Siakam has put up 25.1 points, 8 rebounds and 3.6 assists through 27 games so far this season.

C - Joel Embiid (OVR 94)

Card type: Moments of the WeekBest stats: 98 shot IQ, 98 offensive consistency, 96 draw foulCost: 40k

Given that they were expected to fly in the East this year, it may come as somewhat of a surprise that Joel Embiid is the only Philly player in this side at this point in the season.

The 76ers have had a mixed campaign to date, currently sitting in fifth, however the loss of Embiid to a finger injury won’t help their cause! Like Siakam, Embiid is a beast on the glass (94 rebounding) as well as putting up big numbers in the paint (92 inside scoring).

Joel is averaging a double-double so far this season with 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He has also put up an average of 3.3 assists per game.

How to vote for the Atlantic stars

You can vote for all five of the players that feature in this side on the official NBA site here.

VOTE! Here is our Atlantic side in the All-Star voting.

