All Sunset Park Poster Locations in NBA 2K24

The Sunset Park basketball court is located in The City in NBA 2K24. It’s the place where you can play Streetball and find collectables, such as Shep posters. These posters are hanging out throughout The City, and your job is to find them and get valuable rewards. In this guide, we will show you all the Sunset Park poster locations in NBA 2K24.

Sunset Park is another reason for the growing popularity of MyCAREER mode. It’s not just about playing basketball games, it’s more like an adventure with all the quests.

There are ten Shep posters scattered in The City, so let’s check out where to find them.

Where are the Sunset Park posters located?

Before starting your search for the Shep posters, you first have to play a game at the Sunset Park basketball court. Now, it’s not important whether you’ll win or lose, you just need to begin the game. After that, you can start collecting all ten posters.

Shep Poster Location 1 – Sunset Park

There is a poster as you leave Sunset Park

The first poster is located in Sunset Park. Go through the mural-covered alley, and you’ll find the wall just before the street. There is a window, and under it, you can collect your first poster.

Shep Poster Location 2&3 – Brickley’s Gym

There are two posters in the alleyways along the Brickley's Gym building

You don’t have to wander a lot to find these two posters. They are around Brickley’s Gym. The first poster is along the east side of the building, while the second one is on the west side.

Shep Poster Location 4 – The Point

There is a poster on the stone wall of The Point

The fourth poster is located on the stone wall entrance to The Point Court. You can’t miss it; it’s next to the “The Point” writing on the wall.

Shep Poster Location 5: Practice Facility

There is a poster on the corner of the Practice Facility building

Next to the Arena, there is a Practice Facility. You will find the red umbrella tables on the southeast corner of the building, and the poster is right there.

Shep Poster Location 6: The Art of Shooting

The poster is on the corner of the Art of Shooting building

Go to the east side of the Art of Shooting building. Between a bench and the bicycle parking area, you’ll get the sixth poster in the Sunset Park NBA 2K24.

Shep Poster Location 7: Pro-Am Building

There is a poster on the Pro-Am building

On the east end of the Pro-Am Building, there is a poster for you to collect. It’s on a column on the opposite side of the 3v3 sign.

Shep Poster Location 8: Entrance to Rise Affiliation Courts

You can locate a poster on the entrance to the Rise affiliation area

Face the Rise logo above the entrance to the Rise Affiliation Courts and then turn left. You will find the poster in the corner of the wall.

Shep Poster Location 9: Entrance to Elite Affiliation Courts

You can locate a poster on the entrance to the Elite affiliation area

Above the cyber ring, there is the Elite logo on the entrance to the Elite Affiliation Courts area. The poster is on the right side of the wall.

Shep Poster Location 10 – Guerilla Marketing quest

Go to the quest marker to meet a certain returning character

When you collect all nine Sunset Park posters in NBA 2K24, a new quest named Guerilla Marketing will open. You will have to find out who is putting these posters all over the place. Speak to the character by the Yard and collect the tenth poster. It will unlock the Hotdog Hat. It will also unlock Shep Owens as a usable team member in Sunset Park.