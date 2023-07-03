Mortal Kombat 1 - All voice actors

Excitement is in the air for fighting game fans, with NetherRealm Studios enthusiasts wanting to know every last detail of their upcoming title, including who are the Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors.

Unlike some other fighting games, NetherRealm Studios pays a lot of attention to presentation. This includes graphical fidelity and storytelling, with the developers revered for consistently delivering engaging story modes unrivalled in the genre.

It's partially why NetherRealm is only directly developing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Mortal Kombat 1, outsourcing, but still supervising, development on the PC and Nintendo Switch ports.

It's only natural that voice acting is a big part of their dev process, with actors injecting characters with even more personality during the campaigns or even pre- and post-fight interactions while playing against other people.

With that said, let's list every voice actor we know is taking part in Mortal Kombat 1.

All Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors

click to enlarge Credit: NetherRealm Studios Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors bring the characters to life

Before we give you the list of all MK1 voice actors, do keep in mind this list is not finalised, with some confirmed characters not having a voice actor attached to them on the official Mortal Kombat 1 IMDb page.

On top of that, not all fighters available in MK1 have been released, with NetherRealm keeping some surprises as we inch closer to the game's launch on 19 September.

With that said, here is the list so far:

Andrew Bowen - Johnny Cage

Jean-Claude Van Damme - Johnny Cage

Vic Chao - Kenshi

Sunil Malhotra - Kung Lao

Kaiji Tang- Sub-Zero

Kari Wahlgren - Kitana / Mileena

Kyle Wyatt - Mob Leader

Matthew Yang King - Liu Kang

Ron Yuan - Scorpion

As you can see, Johnny Cage will have two voice actors, including famous Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme. The action star will feature as a skin for Johnny, featured in the MK1 Kombat Pack, the game's version of a season pass.

We will update this list as more characters and voice actors are confirmed.