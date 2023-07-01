Mortal Kombat 1 promises to give fans of the gory franchise a more dynamic way of playing the game with the introduction of Kameo fighters. With such a massive change, players are keen to play the game as soon as possible, and many are wondering how to access the MK1 beta.

Recently, a stress test occurred, with NetherRealm Studios looking to see how well their netcode infrastructure would perform. A lot of players interested in trying out Mortal Kombat 1 were left disappointed after not receiving a code to take part in the test.

Don't despair, however, as you can still participate in the Mortal Kombat 1 beta. If you're interested, here's everything you need to know about it, including when you can expect it to drop and how you can gain access.

Mortal Kombat 1 beta - Schedule

While we don't have a date set in stone for the MK1 beta, NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that they expect it to launch around August, a few weeks before the official launch of Mortal Kombat 1 on 19 September.

How long it last is unknown. It could be a weekend, a whole week, or maybe more, depending on how much data NetherRealm wants to collect.

As always, we'll update you once the developers at NetherRealm give fans more information about the MK1 beta schedule.

How to access the Mortal Kombat 1 beta

Credit: NetherRealm Studios Kung Lao, an iconic character that returns for MK1

Getting access to the MK1 beta is relatively easy. Unlike other developers that hand out beta codes at random or on a first come, first serve basis, NetherRealm is tying beta access to pre-orders of the game.

That means that the only sure way to get access to the Mortal Kombat 1 beta is by pre-ordering the game before the testing period begins. Again, we only know it's happening in August, with no confirmed dates at the time of writing.

Another perk of purchasing Mortal Kombat 1's premium or Kollector's edition ahead of time is that you'll also get early access to the game, being able to play it in its entirety starting on 14 September, five days before its official worldwide launch. Plus, Shang Tsung will be unlocked from the start.

Is the Mortal Kombat 1 beta available on PC and Nintendo Switch?

Do note that the method listed above is only available for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 users. No mention of a Mortal Kombat 1 beta for Nintendo Switch and PC has been made by NetherRealm Studios.

This doesn't mean they won't have plans for it as well, but it's highly unlikely, considering that NetherRealm isn't the main developer for both ports, as their primary focus are the Xbox and PlayStation 5 versions of MK1.