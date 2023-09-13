Mortal Kombat 1 Servers Down? Status and downtime

Mortal Kombat 1 will undergo server maintenance on 14 September at 9:30 AM CDT/3:00PM GMT.

Mortal Kombat 1 early access is here, with players who spent extra cash to get into the game being able to do so on 14 September. While the rest have to wait until 19 September, you might be wondering what's the Mortal Kombat 1 server status.

You don't want to be surprised by the fact that servers may have gone down for maintenance or perhaps there are some issues preventing you from logging in to the game. So we're here to help!

Let's break down everything you need to know about the MK1 servers.

Mortal Kombat 1 server status

Ahead of MK1's release, NetherRealm Studios announced via social media a scheduled maintenance period on 14 September.

It's going to be a lengthy downtime, as it's scheduled to begin at 9:30AM CDT/3:30PM GMT, with the servers coming back at around 12:00PM CDT/6:00PM GMT.

Hopefully, this will help the full launch of the game on 19 September when the servers will definitely be put to the test, especially considering the game is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.

Sadly, if you were expecting last-gen versions of MK1, we're sorry to break the news that no plans are in place to bring Mortal Kombat 1 to PS4.

In any case, we hope this article helps you stay up to date with the Mortal Kombat server status. Keep this page bookmarked as we'll update it constantly as more scheduled maintenance occurs or even when unexpected errors show up!

