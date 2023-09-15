How to Unlock All Kameos in Mortal Kombat 1

If you're wondering how can you unlock all the Kameos in Mortal Kombat 1, then look no further. Mortal Kombat 1 features a roster of 30 playable characters, each with their own unique abilities, fatalities, and brutalities.

However, there are also some hidden characters that can be unlocked by levelling up your profile. These are called Kameo fighters, and they are based on characters from previous Mortal Kombat games or spin-offs. Here's how you can unlock every Kameo in the game.

What are Kameos in Mortal Kombat 1?

Kameo fighters are special characters that players can select in the character selection screen. Although they are not part of the main cast of fighters, but they can join them in some battles as allies.

Kameo fighters allow fights to be more diverse and give players ways to expand their fighting possibilities. Players can select a Kameo Fighter from a secondary roster following their main character selection.

How to unlock Havik and other Kameos

To unlock Kameos in Mortal Kombat 1, you will need to level up your profile by playing various modes in the game. Each mode will reward you with experience points (XP) that will increase your level. The higher your level, the more Kameos you will unlock. You can check your progress in the Profile menu, where you can also see your stats, achievements, and rewards.

Here's how to unlock every Kameo in Mortal Kombat 1:

Scorpion : Reach Profile Level 5 to unlock

: Reach Profile to unlock Sub - Zero : Reach Profile Level 10 to unlock

- : Reach Profile to unlock Kung Lao : Reach Profile Level 15 to unlock

: Reach Profile to unlock Shujinko : Reach Profile Level 20 to unlock

: Reach Profile to unlock Motaro : Reach Profile Level 25 to unlock

: Reach Profile to unlock Havik : Complete the Main Kampaign Story Mode

: Complete the Main Shang Tsung: He is a pre-order bonus character, so players who pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1 will gain free access to him.

List of all Kameo fighters

Here is the complete list of all the Kameo fighters available in Mortal Kombat 1:

Cyrax: Cyrax is a Lin Kuei assassin-turned-cyborg through the Cyber Initiative

Darrius: Darrius is the leader of the Seidan Resistance in Orderrealm, a growing faction fed up with an increasingly oppressive government regime

Frost: Frost is a female Lin Kuei warrior who made her debut in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance

Goro: Goro is a 4,000-year-old half-human dragon man, the prince of the Shokan

Jax Briggs: Jax Briggs is a cybernetically enhanced soldier who is the leader of the Outer World Investigation Agency (OIA)

Kano: Kano is a mercenary, thug, extortionist, and thief who is the leader of the Black Dragon criminal organisation

Kung Lao: Kung Lao is a former Shaolin monk and one of the last known descendants of the Great Kung Lao

Motaro: Motaro is a centaur-like creature with a muscular upper body and a horse-like lower body, and he made his debut in Mortal Kombat 3 (1995)

Sareena: Sareena is a demon who made her first appearance in Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero as a non-playable boss character

Scorpion: Scorpion is a ninja spectre who seeks revenge against Sub-Zero for the murder of his family and clan

Sektor: Sektor is the former Grandmaster of both the Lin Kuei and the Cyber Lin Kuei, and he is known for his insanity and ruthlessness

Shujinko: Shujinko made his debut in Mortal Kombat: Deception as the game's rogue protagonist

Sonya Blade: Sonya Blade is a military officer with the U.S. Special Forces and one of the main heroes of the Mortal Kombat series

Stryker: Stryker is a former New York City riot cop who made his debut in Mortal Kombat 3 (1995)

Sub-Zero: Sub-Zero is a warrior from the fictional Lin Kuei clan, known for his ability to control ice in many forms

If you want to enjoy more Mortal Kombat 1 content, check out our other Mortal Kombat 1 guides, including how to perform all fatalities, followed by how to get early access to the game.