12 Sep 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 15: Theme, Halloween? Royale Pass, Cosmetics, Gameplay, Content and More!

PUBG Mobile Season 15: Theme, Halloween? Royale Pass, Cosmetics, Gameplay, Content and More!

PUBG Mobile Season 15 has some exciting new content and gameplay changes for us!

PUBG Mobile Season 15 just on the horizon, and we're getting closer to that all-important theme reveal.

We've had some clues, but do we know for certain what the Season 15 theme will be?

Theme

At this time, it's still unclear as to what the exact theme of Season 15 will be. However, from the current leaks, we can make a good guess as to what we could expect.

PUBG Mobile new season14 content

SCOPED IN - Find attachments to give you the advantage over others!

Of course, these aren't officially confirmed, so take with a pinch of salt!

Halloween skins?

It seems the developers are hinting towards a Halloween themed season, but with some small additions.

pubg mobile season 15 halloween theme 1

HALLOWEEN - We hope for more spooky skins like this in Season 15!

In the image above, you can see an image of a new AK-47 skin coming in the new Season.

Youtuber Classified YT has managed to find the majority of these leaked skins so head over to his channel for more info.

Outfits

We'll also be getting some new outfits in the next season!

pug mobile season 15 new outfit theme 1

COSMETICS - Which new cosmetics are you excited for?

Above, you can see one of the leaked skins coming with Season 15. This outfit doesn't fit with the "Halloween" theme of the new season, so it's unclear whether this one will feature in the Battle Pass.

We'll have to wait to find out more, but if the theme is indeed Halloween, we're in for a 'treat'!

Release Date

PUBG Mobile Season 15 is set to release on 15 September 2020.

This is when all the new content and cosmetics release, included the new Royale Pass with unlockables.

