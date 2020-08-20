PUBG Mobile Update 1.0: Release date, size, Erangel 2.0, new features, bug fixes, Season 15 & more

The new map is finally arriving on the mobile shooter! What else can you expect with the new update?

As Season 14 of PUBG Mobile winds down it is time to look ahead to Season 15!

As usual, before a new season arrives there will be an update. With the 1.0 update will come plenty of new features and fixes.

What do we know about Update 1.0 so far?

The previous update was 0.19.0, so you would expect this one to be 0.20.0 right?

NEW LOOK: It’s a new chapter for PUBG Mobile with this update

Well, if the beta is anything to go by it looks like PUBG Mobile is moving up to 1.0. This should represent a big uplift in quality and content for players!

We know when the new update will land.

You can expect Update 1.0 to be downloadable on 7 September.

It should be no bigger than 2GB, so make sure you clear some space for it!

Erangel 2.0

It looks like the much-anticipated map will arrive in PUBG Mobile with Update 1.0.

THE SAME, BUT DIFFERENT: Familiarity and updates will make Erangel 2.0 a tough map to master

Beta gameplay has already surfaced and it is everything fans have been waiting for. There are some changes to the buildings and areas like Mylta Power, Quarry, and Prison. Players will also see trenches, abandoned tanks, barricades, and more scattered across to the map.

New weapon, fixes, & Cheer Park changes

It looks like the update will bring with it a new gun for players to try out. The M1014 is sure to be a popular choice among the more adventurous players.

The full bug fix list will be revealed with the patch notes, but they should be extensive.

There are also changes to Cheer Park coming, with revamped showdowns and more.

What about Season 15?

PUBG Mobile Season 15 should start a week after Update 1.0 arrives.

That gives it a release date of 15 September.

PLAY TIME IS OVER: Season 15 will be the best yet

With the new season will come a new Royale Pass along with a theme, skins, and even a new character.

With Erangel 2.0 to drop into it looks set to be the biggest season yet!