PUBG Mobile: When does Season 14 end? – Release Date, Royale Pass & more

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is bringing plenty of awesome content cosmetic and otherwise. When will it end?

PUBG Mobile’s Season 13 has come to a close, which means it’s time for Season 14.

Each season brings tons of amazing new cosmetics – including skins, gun skins, voice packs, emotes, and plenty more.

Season 14 is certainly no different, so let’s go over all the awesome things coming with the newest PUBG Mobile update, and when the new season will end.

When will PUBG Mobile Season 14 end?

RISE AND GRIND: It’s time to start grinding out your Season 14 Royale Pass rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 14, like all of the seasons in the game, are on a cycle.

Each lasts roughly 3 months, so we expect PUBG Mobile Season 14 to end around 12 October.

That is how long you’ll have to grind out all of the fantastic rewards in your Season 14 Royale Pass, so it’s time to get started!

After all…

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is LIVE!

REVOLUTION: Season 14’s theme “Spark the Flame” takes on many different meanings across the many cosmetics coming with it

That’s right, PUBG Mobile Season 14’s release date is… now! The season is officially live, so log in while the getting is good.

That means you can start grinding out your awesome Royale Pass rewards.

Speaking of…

Season 14 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile’s Season 14 Royale Pass is stacked to the brim with some awesome new content.

While you’ll have to grind to unlock them, they’re certainly worth the effort with the exciting new theme “Spark the Flame”.

