PUBG Mobile Season 15 Release Date: When does Season 15 start? Launch date, Update 0.20.0, Royale Pass, Theme & more

Fans are waiting for their next adventure. Find out when the new season will land!

A new season of PUBG Mobile is on its way!

We are well into Season 14, which means PUBG Mobile Season 15 is just around the corner.

With it will come a new Royale Pass, rewards, challenges, and cosmetics.

But when will it start!?

The new season of PUBG Mobile should start on 15 September.

This should also be when the new Royale Pass starts!

Players don’t have long to finish up their Season 14 Pass, so if you are yet to claim all your rewards get grinding and finish it off.

A new season of PUBG Mobile usually comes with an update too.

This season should be no different. Update 0.20.0 is expected to land on 7 September.

WHAT’S NEXT?: The new update & season should bring plenty of cool items for players

It should be around 2GB as usual, and include bug fixes, new weapons, skins, a fresh character and maybe even map changes.

Be sure to check back regularly as more news comes through about what Update 0.20.0 will include!

Season 15 Royale Pass

As usual, there will be three options for the Royale Pass this season.

There will be a free version that limits the amount of rewards you can get.

SUNNY DAYS: Is this the new character that will enter the game?

There’s the Elite Royale Pass for 600UC, and finally there is the Elite Plus Pass for 1800UC.

Season 15 Theme

Usually by now we would know the theme for the new season.

However, there is no hint of what it could be yet!

After Spark the Flame and Toy’s Playground it is impossible to predict what direction PUBG Mobile will go.

We will have all the news when it comes through though, so be sure to stay tuned.

READ MORE: How to play PUBG Mobile with a keyboard & mouse!