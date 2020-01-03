PUBG Mobile Season 11: New maps reveal a host of changes – release date, TDM, weapons, vehicles, skins, rewards, DLC, Royale Pass, leaks & everything else you need to know

PUBG Mobile Season 11 will release in a matter of days, and players are wondering if there are going to be any changes to the map.

The 4 main maps – Erangal, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi – each has its own size, layout and playstyle.

In addition to the updated large open-world maps, PUBG Mobile has a bunch of maps in store for the Team Deathmatch mode (TDM).

Expect to see plenty of new vehicle skins, weapon finishes, parachutes, rewards and emotes – and that’s just to name a few of the cosmetics.

The Golden Pan has already shared some of the new emotes that will be available to Royale Pass subscribers, but there will be much more coming with the Season 11 update.

New maps?

TDM has become incredibly popular on PUBG Mobile, and we can expect to see a lot more content for it over the coming year.

A proposed layout was shown of the new map, which the community quickly pointed out as looking strikingly similar to the Killhouse map in Call of Duty.

Erangel and Miramar were the first two maps to be released and are the largest – being 8×8 km in size.

However, Miramar has more landmass, making it feel a lot bigger.

On top of that, Miramar is a lot sparser with it being a desert map, so there is less cover and hiding places when compared to the other maps.

Positioning is key and moving is a lot riskier.

Release date

PUBG Mobile Season 11 will begin on January 5th, and with each season lasting around 2 months, you better get invested.

Each week there will be several missions made available for standard and elite players who have the Royal Pass.

