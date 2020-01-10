PUBG Mobile Season 11 update is LIVE: Royale Pass News, New Features, Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics & more

Off the back of a host of delays – not exactly the best way to kick off the decade – the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update is finally here!

A big PUBG Mobile update is being released today on Android and iOS devices, though not everyone will be getting it at the same time.

Tencent has finally confirmed that today, fans will finally see the release of a new patch on all platforms.

However, the studio was unable to provide an exact schedule for when the download will be available to install.

Some regions will see the launch of the new PUBG Mobile patch before others, but everyone should have access by the end of the day.

The new download will be small in comparison to recent launches, but it comes with a big bonus – check out all the details below.

What’s new?

The update will see the release of the following cosmetics:

New M416 Skin

New M762 Skin

Backpack

Pan Skin

Helmet Skin

The new skins will match the sci-fi futuristic theme so expect a lot of colour and flash that help dazzle your opponents on the battleground.

New ‘Town’ Map

Coming to Domination mode, the new map ‘Town’ arrives.

Players now can enter the new Arena map, where they will be assigned to either the blue or red team for a 4v4 battle and capture the bases to win.

