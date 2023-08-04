On 28 July, MLB The Show 23 players got the opportunity to participate in the Extreme Program, which will once again be a massive challenge for fans of the baseball simulator. Below, you can find out what you should do to complete the Extreme Program. We will also give you some tips to help you complete the program easily and quickly.

You'll have the opportunity to test your skills in Moments, Showdown, or Mini Seasons. This will reward you with good player cards and many packs, but it will definitely take a lot of time and effort.

Furthermore, there is a lot of content in the Extreme Program, and although we will give you some tips on how to get the most rewards, much also depends on your skills and luck.

Without further ado, let's see how to complete the Extreme Program.

How to complete the Extreme Program

Most of the moments are challenging, but still quite achievable. Some of them last for many games and you can exit the app to save time.

If you see that you are at risk of not completing the challenge, instead of losing all progress, pause and exit the application. When you return you will have the opportunity to play the same moment again.

There is also a Moment in which you will need to hit two home runs in one game. In this particular challenge, you can immediately restart if you cannot score three or four runs in the top of the six, depending on your skills.

click to enlarge + 2

To reach the Ken Griffey Jr reward card, you should play what you are better at. Focus on completing challenges that are more accessible to you. Then, move on to the hard ones.

If you aren't a very experienced player or prefer a more casual gaming experience, you can just gradually get program stars in Mini Seasons and Conquest.

Also, to make it easier to get 100 program stars, you can simply buy Tom Glavine. The card costs as much as 300K Stubs and has some incredible attributes. It can help you complete some of the hardest program missions, and save you plenty of time.

Program rewards

Moments are one of the biggest parts of the program, as you can get as many as 45 program stars for completing all of them. Your main rewards for completing them will be Ketel Marte, Billy Wagner, and Mike Piazza.

Piazza can be obtained for 55 program stars. First, you will also need to complete Marte and Wagner start missions. When Piazza becomes available, you will need to complete his missions and unlock Matt Cain. Then, you will get access to the Showdown.

click to enlarge + 2

This year's Extreme Program is just as hard as previous editions. However, it's much more interesting, since it gives players a plethora of new ways to spend their time in the game. Regardless of how you decide to get program stars, even an ordinary non-hardcore player can complete the program.