MLB The Show 23 has been receiving plenty of new Conquest maps. These maps allow players to earn great rewards such as packs, Stubs, and items. At the same time, it enables players to upgrade their squad, especially at the beginning of a new season.

The most recent MLB The Show 23 Conquest map added to the game, was the All-Star Week map. Like all the other maps, this one also brings some great rewards, with most of them being hidden.

So, let's find out all the hidden rewards of the All-Star Week Conquest map.

All-Star Week map hidden rewards

As mentioned above, the All-Star Week map is the latest map to be added to the Conquest game mode. It's quite a small map and one that is fairly easy to complete.

The map has some great hidden rewards, with three Show packs, and three Diamond Duos packs players can earn.

However, finding all the hidden rewards is no easy task. They are spread across the map and are hidden in specific locations. To claim these rewards, players need to conquer the exact locations where they are hidden.

Credit: JesseD123 Here is where all the hidden rewards are located.

This can prove quite hard and time-consuming. But you don't need to worry about it, because we know exactly where these rewards are located.

In the above image, you find the location of all the hidden rewards. So, simply conquer their location, and redeem them in the Show store. With luck, you will be able to secure one or more 99 OVR cards, that will provide your squad with a massive upgrade.

MLB The Show 23 Season 3

Season 3 of MLB The Show 23 has just arrived, and it brought plenty of changes. It introduced a new set, many programs, and card series. Furthermore, new and exciting events have also arrived at Diamond Dynasty.

Team Affinity 3 is one of the programs that was introduced in Season 3.

This season's content gave the game a new life. But with so many changes, it's difficult to keep track of the most important ones. It's even harder to understand how they will affect players.

