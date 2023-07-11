MLB The Show 23 can't stop releasing new and exciting content. With the arrival of Season 3, the game received many new programs, packs, and conquest maps.

Among the many new programs that arrived at Diamond Dynasty, we have the Team Affinity Season 3 program. It's a fan favourite program, that always delivers some great cards and entertaining missions.

The Team Affinity Season 3 program also brought three new Conquest maps. These Conquest maps offer spectacular rewards. However, most of them are hidden, and MLB The Show 23 players have a hard time finding them.

So, let's find out where all the hidden rewards are located.

Team Affinity Season 3 Conquest maps

As mentioned above, three new Conquest maps were added. The maps are a part of the Team Affinity Season 3 program. They provide fans with the chance of earning great rewards and upgrade their squad.

The Team Affinity Season 3 program has some great cards!

This is extremely useful at the beginning of a new season since it's when players are still building their lineup. The fact they can also help players pull more than one 99 OVR card makes them even more valuable.

The three maps are called Team Affinity Season 3 West, East, and Central. They represent each of the MLB divisions, and each one has different rewards.

It's worth noting that, to complete the three Team Affinity Season 3 maps, you need to have an eligible Set 3 squad. Otherwise, you won't be able to collect the great hidden rewards each map possesses.

Without further ado, let's see where the hidden rewards are located.

Hidden rewards

The Team Affinity Season 3 West is the first map we are going to talk about. This map has plenty of different packs spread across it. To collect them, you just need to conquer the tile of where that pack is located.

Credit: JesseD123

When it comes to the hidden rewards, the map has four Show packs, two unique Diamond Duos packs, and one Ballin pack. They can be found in the locations shown in the above image.

The Team Affinity Season 3 Central map also has some great hidden rewards. These rewards consist of five Show packs, one Diamond Duos 15 pack, and one Ballin pack.

Credit: JesseD123

The rewards are spread across the map, and you will need to pretty much conquer the whole map to obtain them. However, if you just conquer the locations shown in the above image, you will save plenty of time.

Last but not least, we have the Team Affinity Season 3 East map, which is arguably the easiest to complete. This map offers the least rewards, which makes sense since it's by far the smallest one.

Inside the East map, we have four Show packs, one Diamond Duos 14 pack, and one Ballin pack. All of them hidden of course.

Credit: JesseD123

Luckily for you, we have their exact location. So, to collect these rewards, simply conquer the locations shown in the image above.