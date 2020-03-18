MLB The Show 20: Best third basemen (3B) in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October – Nolan Arenado, Anthony Rendon, & more

The hot corner is a crucial position and usual provides a power bat. Who are the best this year?

It’s baseball season, and MLB The Show 20 is here!

At least, it would be baseball season but coronavirus has forced MLB to postpone the start of the regular season.

Still, MLB The Show 20 can give you the fix of baseball that you need to survive.

The PS4-exclusive game has been a big hit, you can read our review to find out why!

This year’s game features excellent offline game modes. Franchise Mode, March to October, and Road to the Show are all worth your time, and each uses the same roster.

The best third basemen (3B) in MLB The Show 20

This article will be focused on the best third basemen to use in these offline modes.

We are looking for players that have their primary position as third base. We don’t care if they are lefties or righties at the plate, and we are going for players that have the highest overall possible regardless of age, contract status, or versatility.

So who are the best third basemen in MLB The Show 20? Let’s take a look.

Nolan Arenado (99 OVR)

The Rockies third baseman is a member of the elite 99 OVR club this year. It is easy to see why given his 41 homers, .315 average, and .962 OPS last season.

Arenado has perfect 99 power and 99 contact against lefties, as well as 99 reaction and 90 fielding. The only thing he doesn’t have is speed (31) but he can mash at the plate and rob hits in the field.

Anthony Rendon (97 OVR)

The 2019 World Series winner took his talents out to LA this winter. His massive 97 OVR is a result of 34 homers last season, along with a .319 average and 126 RBI.

In The Show 20, Rendon has terrific 93/91 (R/L) contact and 99 clutch at the plate. He also brings 81 reaction and 73 fielding.

Alex Bregman (97 OVR)

The biggest bat in the hated Houston Astros belongs to Alex Bregman.

The Astros 3B had 41 homers last year along with a huge 1.015 OPS. In The Show 20 he gets 99 contact vs lefties and 97 plate discipline. His 81 reaction and 76 fielding is good, and he has some legs too with his 54 speed.

Kris Bryant (93 OVR)

Next up is Cubs star Kris Bryant. He is coming off another strong season with 31 homers and a .282/.382/.521 slash line.

Bryant hits MLB The Show 20 with 96 power and 92 contact against lefties, together with 67 speed and 69 arm strength.

Eugenio Suarez (93 OVR)

The Reds best player is their third baseman, Eugenio Suarez. He mashed a massive 49 homers last season and put up a .572 SLG.

Suarez has great power, with 92 against lefties and 90 against righties. He also has 88 arm strength and 79 reaction.

Matt Chapman (92 OVR)

The A’s third baseman Matt Chapman is a superstar. Last year he posted 36 homers and won his second Gold Glove.

Chapman brings perfect 99 reaction and 99 fielding to the hot corner, along with 95 durability and solid 79/75 (L/R) power.

Manny Machado (92 OVR)

The Padres have a true superstar in third baseman Manny Machado. In his first year in San Diego he hit 32 homers with a .256 average and stellar defense.

In MLB The Show 20, Machado has terrific 95 durability with 88 power against lefties and 85 contact against lefties. He also has 98 arm strength and 92 reaction.

Josh Donaldson (91 OVR)

The Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is next up.

The former MVP has 99 discipline at the plate with 86 power against righties and 80 against lefties. In the field he has 93 reaction with 80 fielding.

Jose Ramirez (91 OVR)

The switch-hitting Jose Ramirez is next. Cleveland’s star is still just 27 and in the prime of his career.

He has 85 vision and 75 power against righties with 75 contact against lefties. In the field he is well-balanced, with 77 reaction and 74 fielding.

Justin Turner (90 OVR)

The veteran right-hander Justin Turner rounds out our list.

He has perfect 99 contact against lefties with 82 contact against righties and 83 vision. His fielding isn’t great though, at just 60 with 71 arm accuracy.

