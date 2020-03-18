MLB The Show 20: New features, gameplay changes, graphics comparisons, updates, early access, release date, roster, ratings, RTTS, diamond dynasty, best players & more

MLB The Show 20: Best third basemen (3B) in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October – Nolan Arenado, Anthony Rendon, & more

The hot corner is a crucial position and usual provides a power bat. Who are the best this year?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 18, 2020
mlb the show 20 best 3b predictions

It’s baseball season, and MLB The Show 20 is here!

At least, it would be baseball season but coronavirus has forced MLB to postpone the start of the regular season.

Still, MLB The Show 20 can give you the fix of baseball that you need to survive.

The PS4-exclusive game has been a big hit, you can read our review to find out why!

Contents hide
1 The best third basemen (3B) in MLB The Show 20
2 Nolan Arenado (99 OVR)
3 Anthony Rendon (97 OVR)
4 Alex Bregman (97 OVR)
5 Kris Bryant (93 OVR)
6 Eugenio Suarez (93 OVR)
7 Matt Chapman (92 OVR)
8 Manny Machado (92 OVR)
9 Josh Donaldson (91 OVR)
10 Jose Ramirez (91 OVR)
11 Justin Turner (90 OVR)
12 All the best third basemen (3B) in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October

This year’s game features excellent offline game modes. Franchise Mode, March to October, and Road to the Show are all worth your time, and each uses the same roster.

The best third basemen (3B) in MLB The Show 20

This article will be focused on the best third basemen to use in these offline modes.

We are looking for players that have their primary position as third base. We don’t care if they are lefties or righties at the plate, and we are going for players that have the highest overall possible regardless of age, contract status, or versatility.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20 – All the best starting pitchers (SP)

So who are the best third basemen in MLB The Show 20? Let’s take a look.

Nolan Arenado (99 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b nolan arenado

The Rockies third baseman is a member of the elite 99 OVR club this year. It is easy to see why given his 41 homers, .315 average, and .962 OPS last season.

Arenado has perfect 99 power and 99 contact against lefties, as well as 99 reaction and 90 fielding. The only thing he doesn’t have is speed (31) but he can mash at the plate and rob hits in the field.

Anthony Rendon (97 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b anthony rendon

The 2019 World Series winner took his talents out to LA this winter. His massive 97 OVR is a result of 34 homers last season, along with a .319 average and 126 RBI.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20 – All the best right fielders (RF)

In The Show 20, Rendon has terrific 93/91 (R/L) contact and 99 clutch at the plate. He also brings 81 reaction and 73 fielding.

Alex Bregman (97 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b alex bregman

The biggest bat in the hated Houston Astros belongs to Alex Bregman.

The Astros 3B had 41 homers last year along with a huge 1.015 OPS. In The Show 20 he gets 99 contact vs lefties and 97 plate discipline. His 81 reaction and 76 fielding is good, and he has some legs too with his 54 speed.

Kris Bryant (93 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b kris bryant

Next up is Cubs star Kris Bryant. He is coming off another strong season with 31 homers and a .282/.382/.521 slash line.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Madden 21

Bryant hits MLB The Show 20 with 96 power and 92 contact against lefties, together with 67 speed and 69 arm strength.

Eugenio Suarez (93 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b eugenio suarez

The Reds best player is their third baseman, Eugenio Suarez. He mashed a massive 49 homers last season and put up a .572 SLG.

Suarez has great power, with 92 against lefties and 90 against righties. He also has 88 arm strength and 79 reaction.

Matt Chapman (92 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b matt chapman

The A’s third baseman Matt Chapman is a superstar. Last year he posted 36 homers and won his second Gold Glove.

READ MORE: Will NCAA Football return in more than just Madden 21?

Chapman brings perfect 99 reaction and 99 fielding to the hot corner, along with 95 durability and solid 79/75 (L/R) power.

Manny Machado (92 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b manny machado

The Padres have a true superstar in third baseman Manny Machado. In his first year in San Diego he hit 32 homers with a .256 average and stellar defense.

In MLB The Show 20, Machado has terrific 95 durability with 88 power against lefties and 85 contact against lefties. He also has 98 arm strength and 92 reaction.

Josh Donaldson (91 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b josh donaldson

The Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is next up.

The former MVP has 99 discipline at the plate with 86 power against righties and 80 against lefties. In the field he has 93 reaction with 80 fielding.

Jose Ramirez (91 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b jose ramirez

The switch-hitting Jose Ramirez is next. Cleveland’s star is still just 27 and in the prime of his career.

He has 85 vision and 75 power against righties with 75 contact against lefties. In the field he is well-balanced, with 77 reaction and 74 fielding.

Justin Turner (90 OVR)

mlb the show 20 3b justin turner

The veteran right-hander Justin Turner rounds out our list.

He has perfect 99 contact against lefties with 82 contact against righties and 83 vision. His fielding isn’t great though, at just 60 with 71 arm accuracy.

All the best third basemen (3B) in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October

Player Team Age OVR
Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies 28 99
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 29 97
Alex Bregman Houston Astros 26 97
Kris Bryant Chicago Cubs 28 93
Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 28 93
Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics 26 92
Manny Machado San Diego Padres 27 92
Josh Donaldson Minnesota Twins 34 91
Jose Ramirez Cleveland Indians 27 91
Justin Turner Los Angeles Dodgers 35 90
Eduardo Escobar Arizona Diamondbacks 31 87
Yoan Moncada Chicago White Sox 24 85
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 26 85
Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox 23 84
Gio Urshela New York Yankees 28 83
Brian Anderson Miami Marlins 26 82
Matt Carpenter St Louis Cardinals 34 80
Kyle Seager Seattle Mariners 32 80
Evan Longoria San Francisco Giants 34 80
Tommy La Stella Los Angeles Angels 31 79
Todd Frazier Texas Rangers 34 79
Asdrubal Cabrera Washington Nationals 34 79
