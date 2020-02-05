Yakuza 5 Remastered Official Trailer: gameplay, release date & more

Sega may have released their Yakuza series 15 years ago, but the games have maintained their popularity.

With over 12 million copies sold, it’s no wonder the developers have decided to remaster the franchise!

With the release date of Yakuza 5 just one week away, keep reading to find out more about the remastered version and watch the trailer.

Trailer

The arrival of Yakuza 5 remastered will complete the remastered collection.

As you’d expect, the trailer revolves around the story of Kazuma Kiryu and a load of kick-ass fight scenes.

For those who don’t know, Kiryu’s story begins after he’s severed his ties with the criminal underworld in favour of his family’s safety.

His life away from crime doesn’t last too long – you’ll have to play the game to find out why.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much other than the fact that the games will be an exact recreation of the originals, but will be playable in 1080p at 60fps.

Fans of the original series, this is immersive nostalgia to a whole new level.

Gameplay

Yakuza 5’s remastered running system will create more realistic gameplay.

READY… FIGHT! Some of the mechanics have been tinkered with, but on the whole, the game is largely the same as the original

The battle system and customization system have been enhanced from Yakuza 4, and various mini-games are now available in the well-known locales from the series.

These include infamous night club spots and popular CLUB SEGA locations.

Release Date

The remastered versions of Yakuza 3 and 4 are already available, with Yakuza 5 primed to roll out on 11 February 2020.

To read more about Yakuza 5, head here.