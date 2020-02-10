Yakuza 5 Gameplay: Combat, Characters, Trailer, Mechanics, PS4, Xbox One & more

The Yakuza series initially launched back in 2005 on PC and has since become a massive success for Sega, selling over 12 million units.

The games focus is on Kazuma Kiryu, known as ‘the Dragon of Dojima’, who severed his ties with the criminal underworld for the sake of his family.

For various reasons, Kazuma returns to his life of crime and violence, heading out on various wild adventures across major Japanese cities with four other protagonists.

Gameplay

Sega has gradually been bringing back remastered versions of the Yakuza series, with Yakuza 3 and 4 releasing in the back end of 2019.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL: This beautifully rendered game has stood the test of time in comparison to other JRPGs

Next up, Yakuza 5 is primed to roll out on 11 February 2020, despite it launching in June last year for players in Japan.

There is a whole community of Yakuza fans that have played every single release on the original hardware, championing its unique drama and ridiculous side-stories.

READY… FIGHT! Some of the mechanics have been tinkered with, but on the whole, the game is largely the same as the original

That said, firing up these games on their original hardware is a massive process that even the most loyal of gamers can’t be bothered with.

The Yakuza 5 remaster runs the game at 1080p and 60fps, and features the exact same content that was in the original game on PS3.

Furthermore, the battle system and customization system have been enhanced from Yakuza 4, and various mini-games are now available in the well-known locations from the series.

Trailer

With Yakuza 5 coming to PS4, the remastered collection of the main series of Yakuza games will finally be complete.

There are a few snippets that feature some brutal combat scenes, so this trailer is not for the faint-hearted.

That’s all we have for now, but stay tuned for our updates!