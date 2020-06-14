When does PGA Tour 2K21 release? Consoles, Next-Gen, Pre-order, Price, Editions, Trailer & more

With some impressive pro golfers confirmed for the title, just when can players get on the virtual green?

With a ton of new golfers recently confirmed, the all-important question of people’s minds is, ‘When does PGA Tour 2K21 release?’

When does PGA Tour 2K21 release?

PGA Tour 2K21 will release on Friday, 21 August 2020, which coincides with the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Consoles

You’ll get to experience the 2K’s next golfing sim on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

Next-Gen?

There’s no news as of yet if it will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

That being said, thanks to both consoles’ respective backwards compatibility – it’s likely you could get to experience the title regardless of it having a specific next-gen release.

Price & Editions

The PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition costs £49.99 / $59.99 on all platforms.

The Digital Deluxe Edition costs £59.99 / $69.99 on all platforms and is available via download only.

Pre-order

If you’re gunning to get in on the action ASAP, you’ll want to pre-order.

Pre-orders are already available for the upcoming game, but for PS4 you can only pre-order physical copies at the moment.

Trailer

If you haven’t seen it already, make sure to check out the trailer, which gives us a good look at some of the real-life courses which will feature in the game.

You’ll also spot some of the more ‘unique ‘ courses, courtesy of the titles very own course creator!

