Is PGA Tour 2K21 on Xbox Series X? Smart Delivery, Backward Compatibility, Xbox One, Release Date and more

Is PGA Tour 2K21 on Xbox Series X? With the title set for release ahead of the next-gen console, let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Is PGA Tour 2K21 on Xbox Series X?

At this time, there’s no official announcement as to whether PGA Tour 2K21 will be on Xbox Series X.

It will be playable on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PS4.

There is a silver lining however, for anyone who purchases the game on Xbox One.

Backward Compatibility

One feature that will make an appearance on the Xbox Series X will be backward compatibility.

What this means is that if you purchase the title in Xbox One, you’ll be able to play it on Xbox Series X.

A great option to have in case 2K don’t re-release for next-gen. But what if they do, and you already bought the game?

Smart Delivery

Smart Delivery is another exciting feature of Xbox Series X. If a game supports Smart Delivery, you’ll have access to the ‘next-gen’ version regardless of which console you’re playing on.

In short – buy PGA Tour 2K21 on Xbox One, and you’ll automatically have PGA Tour 2K21 on Xbox Series X.

Will it release for Xbox Series X?

At this point, we would only be able to speculate. However, many games in the past have re-released on their next-gen iterations.

With still so much to be revealed about Xbox Series X, we’re not ruling anything out just yet!

PGA Tour 2K21 will be playable from 21 August 2020.

Xbox One Pre-orders

For Xbox One, head over here to pre-order the title. You’ll even get a ton of swag!

You’ll receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack featuring Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.

If you purchase the PGA Tour Digital Deluxe Edition, you’ll get the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack.

The “Golden Touch” pack features a stylish gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items.

Game Modes

There will be a ton of game modes featuring in the title, all of which look set to bring hours upon hours of entertainment!

PGA Tour Career Mode

Begin your journey to glory and see if you can be crowned the next FedExCup Champion.

Justin Thomas and 11 other PGA Tour pros will stand in your way to your ultimate goal!

MyPlayer

MyPLAYER is back with a bang, featuring some incredible licensed brands to deck your player out with.

Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, TaylorMade Golf, and more will feature for both equipment and the all-important golfing threads.

Courses

The teaser trailer gave us a glimpse of The Players Championship at Sawgrass – but expect to see up to 15 real-life courses including, but not limited to:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run

3M Open – TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship – Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio

Course Creator

A new course creator will allow you to build and share your custom creations with your friends, and gaming community!

We can’t wait to see what players come up with!

For everything on PGA Tour 2K21 and Xbox Series X be sure to check back in.

