PGA Tour 2K21: Career Mode, Rivalries, Sponsorship, Release Date and more

Let’s see what could be in store, if you decide to take on the pros to become the FedEx Cup Champion!

One feature, in particular, has really got people’s attention in the upcoming golfing sim entry from 2K. Here’s everything we know about PGA Tour 2K21 career mode!

PGA Tour 2K21 Career Mode

PGA Tour 2K21 career mode looks set to be a welcome feature of the upcoming title, offering a way for players to really immerse themselves in the title.

2K hasn’t officially revealed the in-depth details of the mode, but we do know a few things so far.

And we can always make a few informed predictions based on what we’ve seen in previous instalments, such as 2K’s The Golf Club 2019 featuring the PGA Tour.

FedEx Cup Champion

PGA Tour 2K21 career mode revolves around getting becoming the Fed-Ex Cup Champion.

But the road won’t be easy, as there are 11 other PGA Tour pros which will stand in your way!

One such star will be the World number 4 Justin Thomas, who’s also the cover star for the game.

READ MORE: Justin Thomas full interview

In 2K’s The Golf Club 2019, as your player progressed through the tournaments, they attracted the attention of sponsors.

We can assume that with PGA Tour 2K21’s mentioning of acquiring gear through career mode, that this may transition into the game.

It would certainly be an exciting feature, as there are a number of licensed brands featuring within the game.

Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, and TaylorMade Golf are just some of the brands to deck out your player with!

NICE THREADS: Progress through the tournament, in style!

Rivalries

2K’s The Golf Club 2019 had a unique feature in career mode.

Once your skills start getting noticed, a rivalry would break out between you and one of the pros on the tour.

Head-to-heads to prove who’s the top dog both statistically and on the leaderboard would be the name of the game.

We could see this feature in the PGA Tour 2K21 career mode, if it follows suit!

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Editions

Courses

We’ve seen some of the courses in both the teaser trailer and full trailer, and they look fantastic.

We even got a glimpse at The Players Championship at Sawgrass, so expect to pay it a visit in the game mode.

There will be a total of 15 real-life courses in the game, all of which we assume will be playable as you progress through your illustrious golfing career!

REALISM IN FULL SWING: The title boasts some impressively rendered courses

PGA tour 2K21 is set for release on 21 August 2020. It’ll be playable on Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam.

For everything on 2K’s upcoming golfing sim, be sure to check back in with us!