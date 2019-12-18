The Best Free Mobile Games on offer this Christmas 2019 – COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Zombie Blast Crew & more

Christmas is now only a week away, and the present-buying stress is starting to tangibly build!

Whether you are taking the train, the bus or you’re just passing time on the toilet; mobile games can fill the longest or briefest of times, but the best will transport you to other worlds.

Here, RealSport has sifted through the Google Play & App Store to bring you the best free mobile games list, ranging from simple simulators to complex RPGs.

Zombie Blast Crew

Vivid Games unleashed their latest mobile game on the App Store and Google Play on Halloween this year, and it has gone from strength to strength. You see, their new game is all about, well, blasting zombies.

Now, if you’re familiar with Vivid Games then you might recall last year when they released a game called Space Pioneer on mobile.

It’s a top-down shooter and features one of the most satisfying loot/upgrade/progression systems in any mobile game.

Our rating: 10/10

Real Driving Sim

If you love cars, Real Driving Sim is the best driving simulator on the market, featuring more than 80 vehicles and a huge open-world map to explore.

A big selection of vehicles is waiting for you: sedans, supercars, off-roaders, SUVs and more, with realistic engine sounds and accurate interiors.

Drive across Europe, complete challenges like racing, consumption challenge, high-speed driving, no damage challenge and many more.

You can also compete with your friends in the online Multiplayer Mode!

Our rating: 9/10

PUBG Mobile

Skydive down to Erangel Island, scavenge what you can, and do everything in your will to survive.

In PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds mobile, you’ll take on 99 other people with the same goal, but there can be only one victor.

Controls are inevitably a little awkward until you get used to them, and there is just one map, but this tense shooter will suck you right in.

Our rating: 8.5/10

COD Mobile

Loading up a match of Call of Duty: Mobile is like having a syringe of pure, refined, unfiltered Call of Duty stuck straight in your jugular.

TiMi Studios, a division of Tencent developing the game for Activision, could’ve watered it down until it was unrecognizable, but instead, the mobile version feels like a master cut of every CoD game ever made.

The biggest obstacle facing a mobile game is the controls, of course, but Call of Duty: Mobile offers two control schemes.

Our rating: 8/10

Shadowgun Legends

If you love shooter action, but like a little sprinkle of RPG in there, then it’s time to suit up and get ready for alien combat.

The neon-lit central hub is a hive of activity, featuring lots of shady characters who can give you missions.

Complete missions to loot gear, sell it to buy more gear, and build up your abilities and reputation as a tough space mercenary.

The combat is chaotic, and there’s a decent amount of customization on offer. You can even take on co-op missions with other players or test your mettle in real-time PvP arenas.

This is probably the best sci-fi shooter in the Google Play Store right now.

Our rating: 8/10