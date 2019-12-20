Half-Life Alyx Release Date: Price, pre-order, cost, VR, minimum requirements & more

Half-Life Alyx is coming out in a matter of months – and we can’t wait.
Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, cost, pre-order and system requirements.
Remember you can read our absolutely everything about Half-Life: Alyx right here for more info.
Release date
Half-Life: Alyx will launch in March 2020 – however, the exact date and time is unknown.
Look away now console fans, there’s nothing confirmed for you – Alyx seems, for the immediate future anyway, a PC exclusive.
Who knows, though, hopefully it’ll find its way on to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
And you won’t need a monster rig to run it…
Half-Life: Alyx system requirements
The Index itself demands for 8 GB RAM and a GTX 970 at minimum.
However a closer look reveals it won’t take a beast of PC to meet the minimum specs:
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 – 6GB VRAM
It’ll won’t just be limited to Valve VR hardware – Alyx will compatible with the HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest if you have the PC link cable.
Half-Life: Alyx cost
What we do know is that the game will cost $60, but is free to anyone who owns a Valve Index VR headset, which is a pretty good deal. Well, that’s until you see the price.
There are headset deals going for upwards of £500 on the main Valve site, but many have sold out, leaving only the super expensive packages (upwards of £600).
