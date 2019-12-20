Half-Life Alyx Release Date: Price, pre-order, cost, VR, minimum requirements & more

Half-Life Alyx is coming out in a matter of months – and we can’t wait.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, cost, pre-order and system requirements.

Remember you can read our absolutely everything about Half-Life: Alyx right here for more info.

Half-Life: Alyx will launch in March 2020 – however, the exact date and time is unknown.

Look away now console fans, there’s nothing confirmed for you – Alyx seems, for the immediate future anyway, a PC exclusive.

Who knows, though, hopefully it’ll find its way on to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

And you won’t need a monster rig to run it…

Half-Life: Alyx system requirements

The Index itself demands for 8 GB RAM and a GTX 970 at minimum.

However a closer look reveals it won’t take a beast of PC to meet the minimum specs:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 – 6GB VRAM

FREE GAME: Half Life Alyx will be free to those who own a Valve Index VR headset

It’ll won’t just be limited to Valve VR hardware – Alyx will compatible with the HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest if you have the PC link cable.

Half-Life: Alyx cost

What we do know is that the game will cost $60, but is free to anyone who owns a Valve Index VR headset, which is a pretty good deal. Well, that’s until you see the price.

There are headset deals going for upwards of £500 on the main Valve site, but many have sold out, leaving only the super expensive packages (upwards of £600).

