Version 3.8 of Genshin Impact is around the corner and we are very excited to try out all the new features that are going to be added to the game. One of the novelties which will be introduced is a new area called the Veluriyam Mirage also known as the Bottleland. There will be an open-world addition to the Bottleland - a rollercoaster that goes through the entire area. Here’s how to ride the rollercoaster in Bottleland Genshin Impact!

The rollercoaster will be a new fun way to get around the map. The developers even called it an entirely new game mode when it was revealed in the Version 3.8 Special Program. They officially call it the Choo Choo Carts. Let’s dive into the new feature right now!

How to Ride Bottleland Choo Choo Carts

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse (Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Livestream) Bottleland Choo Choo Cart

The rollercoaster is called the Choo Choo Cart and the track goes through the entire Veluriyam Mirage (Bottleland). You will be able to ride the Cart by going to a Choo Choo Cart Station. You will find these all over the Veluriyam Mirage, so you don’t have to worry too much about planning your trips ahead. Once you find a nearby station all you need to do is walk up to a Choo Choo Cart that is stationed there and board it.

We are not entirely sure how the riding mechanics will work, as this was not yet disclosed by the Genshin Impact developers, but from the footage available right now it looks like it will be a sort of minigame. The Version 3.8 Special Program shows a Choo Choo Cart jumping across different rail tracks and collecting rewards.

It also looks very atmospheric and is a fun way to explore the beautiful scenery of the new Veluriyam Mirage area. We are looking forward to riding the rollercoaster when the 3.8 Version launches!

