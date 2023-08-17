Genshin Impact Call for Fontaine Adventurers Web Event Guide

The launch of Fontaine is poised to bring Genshin Impact to new heights, opening the doors to a new era of underwater exploration. These new exciting gameplay mechanics alongside a host of captivating Fontainain characters have served to reignite the game's appeal among both new and returning players alike! To expand the game's reach even further, HoYoverse has initiated a web event titled "Calling Fontaine Adventurers".

True to its name, “Call for Fontaine Adventurers” is a web event where Genshin players are tasked to “recall” and reconnect with friends who have stepped away from the game. This event not only fosters social interaction engagement but also provides a chance for players to collaborate and unlock in-game rewards together. Go grab a friend and take them for a dive in Fontaine!

What is Call for Fontaine Adventurers and how do I take part in the event?

The Call for Fontaine Adventurers web event will start on 16 August and last until 6 September. This event is designed by HoYoverse to inspire players to reconnect with friends who have taken a break from the game, and encourage them to return for the big Fontaine update. You have the opportunity to invite up to 5 friends and earn a maximum of 480 Primogems through this event.

However, there are a couple of “Returning Traveller” requirements that your returning friends need to meet in order to receive the rewards:

Adventure Rank : They must have an Adventure Rank of 10 or higher

: They must have an Adventure Rank of 10 or higher Inactivity Period: They must not have logged into the game within 14 days prior (2 August) to the start of the event

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse Call for Fontaine Adventurers missions

Follow these steps to extend an invitation to your returning friends and earn rewards together:

Log in to the Call for Fontaine Adventurers event website with your HoYoverse Annount or Genshin impact UID

Copy and share your exclusive Recall Code by clicking the “Gather Your Friends” button in the first box under “Reward Preview” You have the option to share your code on various platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Twitter

After activating your Recall Code, your returning Traveller friend should aim to complete in-game tasks such as: Log into the game (up to 5 times) Complete Daily Commissions (up to 16 times) Complete a domain Defeat a boss enemy

Claim your envelopes and rewards on the Call for Fontaine Adventurers event website

Don’t forget to collect your rewards in your in-game mailbox after claiming them on the Call for Fontaine Adventurers web event website!

Call for Fontaine Adventures rewards

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse Call for Fontaine Adventurers rewards

Through "Call for Fontaine Adventurers", players not only have the opportunity to entice their friends back into the world of Genshin Impact and embark on the exploration of the new Fontaine region together, but also be rewarded generously for doing so.

Here are the rewards that you will receive depending on the number of envelopes you have accrued:

Reward Envelopes required Max redemptions Primogems x20 5 1 Primogems x60 15 1 Primogems x80 20 5 Mora x3,000 1 85

For returning Travellers who have activated the Recall Code, they will receive:

Hero's Wit ×5

Mora ×50,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10

That was everything you need to know about the Call for Fontaine Adventurers web event!

With the launch of Verison 4.0, Travelers will embark on a new chapter of Genshin Impact. Fontaine, the nation of Hydro, spans extensive bodies of open water. Empowered by the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater, you'll be able to explore these watery expanses with ease, allowing you to immerse yourself in Fontaine's distinctive scenery. Learn all about the new underwater explorations in our guide here: Top 6 New Genshin Impact Underwater Exploration Mechanics Revealed.

Interested in learning more about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters and learn about what new and exciting events await you in the upcoming update in Version 4.0: Release date, new events, Archon Quest, and what to expect.

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!