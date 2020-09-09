Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 1: Bargains, Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, Forwards & more

It’s crucial to get off to a fast start in the FPL season. Picking these players could help you do exactly that!

It’s that time of year again. Time for you to show your mates who’s boss as Fantasy Premier League returns!

The first weeks of the season are crucial as you look to get off to a fast start.

Here are our tips in order to help make those difficult decisions a little easier!

Goalkeepers

The likes of Ederson and Allison are always going to score you decent points, but at a higher cost than those hidden gems such as Nick Pope and Dean Henderson.

Star Signing – Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m)

Our pick for your man between the sticks for the early weeks of the FPL season is Leicester City captain, Kasper Schmeichel.

The Foxes had a disappointing end to last season, but with newly-promoted West Brom in GW1 and Burnley at home in GW2, the opportunity is there to pick up some early points in the new campaign.

Bargain Buy – Alex McCarthy (£4.5m)

If you’re after a cheaper ‘keeper to start the season, it might be worth taking a look at Southampton’s Alex McCarthy.

The Englishman looks set to start the season as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s number 1 and it’s not the most difficult start for the Saints as they visit Palace in GW1 before welcoming Spurs in GW2.

Defenders

Gone are the days of your defenders scoring points solely through keeping clean sheets, just ask Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson!

Star Signing – Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m)

The Liverpool fullback amassed a ridiculous 210 points across the 2019/20 FPL campaign and, whilst he is the most expensive defender in the game, he fully justifies his price tag.

Leeds, Chelsea and Arsenal make up a tricky start to the season for Liverpool, but we are expecting opportunities for Trent and Robertson to get on the overlap.

Bargain Buy – John Egan (£5.0m)

Sheffield United enjoyed a stellar first season back in the Premier League, and their defence played a large part in that!

The Blades have Wolves, Aston Villa and Leeds in the early weeks of the season, an opportunity for a couple of early clean sheets – and there’s always the possibility of John Egan popping up with a goal.

Midfielders

Assist specialist Kevin De Bruyne topped the charts for points scored last season, closely followed by Liverpool’s wide duo of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Star Man – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m)

Our pick for a star man to deliver you some big points early in the FPL year is Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 31-year-old has relished his time under Mikel Arteta and already has momentum with a goal in the Community Shield, with Fulham and West Ham first up in the Premier League.

Bargain Buy – Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m)

If the budget is tight, then Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin looks to be a no brainer.

The Magpies season begins with a trip to West Ham, before they welcome Brighton – and Saint-Maximin may now have a foil in attack with the recent arrival of Callum Wilson.

Forwards

The Golden Boot winner is most likely to come from this area of the pitch, and you’re going to want him in your side as soon as possible!

Star Man – Jamie Vardy (£10.0m)

Speaking of Golden Boot winners, Jamie Vardy – 2019/20 Golden Boot winner – is our pick for your star man to lead the line.

It was his fast start to last season which proved invaluable as the Englishman picked up the award for being the top scorer, and we’re hoping he has a similarly fast start this campaign.

Bargain Buy – Michail Antonio (£6.5m)

Antonio finished last season in the form of his career, scoring eight goals post-lockdown – including all four as West Ham thrashed Norwich.

Could he continue that form into the new campaign? £6.5m seems a tempting price to give the July POTM a shot!

