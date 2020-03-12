Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, Meowscles, overtime, challenges and more!

Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2,...

Doom Eternal launch trailer: Rip & tear your way to glory

Doom Eternal launch trailer: Rip & tear yo...

FIFA 20: 91 Antonio Valencia Libertadores Player Review

FIFA 20: 91 Antonio Valencia Libertadores Playe...

E3 2020 Cancelled: Next-gen consoles to be delayed?

E3 2020 Cancelled: Next-gen consoles to be dela...

E3 2020 cancelled: Nintendo Direct to showcase Breath of the Wild 2?

E3 2020 cancelled: Nintendo Direct to showcase ...

PES 2020: EUROs update DLC – Release date, teams, kits, licences, stadiums, esports tournament & more

PES 2020: EUROs update DLC – Release date...

GTA Online: Weekly Update Patch Notes – 12/5 content, triple payouts, new podium prize, discounts & more

GTA Online: Weekly Update Patch Notes – 1...

GTA Online Weekly Update: 12/5 content – 3x Payout for Deadline, MK2 on sale, new podium vehicle & more

GTA Online Weekly Update: 12/5 content – ...

*WATCH* Australian Grand Prix prediction & preview: Grid, race news, qualifying, where to watch, McLaren withdrawal, coronavirus, TV times, start time & more

*WATCH* Australian Grand Prix prediction &...

E3 2020 Cancelled: Now what for Microsoft, next-gen, Nintendo, Ubisoft, & more

E3 2020 Cancelled: Now what for Microsoft, next...

EA Play 2020: After E3 is EA’s showcase next to be cancelled?

EA Play 2020: After E3 is EA’s showcase n...

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 17 March patch – Release date, time, expected content, Rank Rewards, patch notes, discounts, list & more

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 17 Mar...

MotoGP 20 Managerial Career: Release date, trailer, teams, PS4, Xbox, Switch & more

MotoGP 20 Managerial Career: Release date, trai...

Call of Duty Warzone: How to Win, My experience, opinion, gameplay and more!

Call of Duty Warzone: How to Win, My experience...

Fortnite Champion Series: All Confirmed Duos! – Bugha, Benjy, Tfue and More!

Fortnite Champion Series: All Confirmed Duos! &...

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 LIVE: Countdown, Reveal, Delay, release time, leaks, news & more

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 LIVE: Countdown, Reveal, Delay,...

Other

EA Play 2020: After E3 is EA’s showcase next to be cancelled?

With E3 getting called off, is EA’s major event next? What options do the company have?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 12, 2020
EA PLAY 2020 CANCELLED

So E3 2020 is off, and the gaming world is holding its breath.

The annual expo in Los Angeles is far from the only gaming event this summer.

A major event that happens every year in and around E3 is EA Play.

This is would be where fans will get a first detailed glimpse at upcoming titles like Madden 21, FIFA 21, and the latest Star Wars game.

So, what is happening with EA Play 2020?

NOW WATCH BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow away your opponents!
Contents hide
1 Is EA Play 2020 still on?
2 Will EA Play 2020 be cancelled?
3 What could EA do in place of EA Play 2020?

Is EA Play 2020 still on?

EARLY PLAY: Fans were hoping for an early look at FIFA 21

Right now EA Play 2020 is still going ahead.

This is, of course, a very fluid situation, especially given the cancellation of E3.

In a statement EA said:

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about FUT Season 5

“We’ve continued to follow the coronavirus developments around the world very closely.  Clearly the situation is evolving by the day, and we’ve been reviewing how it will change our plans for EA PLAY 2020.  We will share more soon.”

That is certainly an ominous statement.

Will EA Play 2020 be cancelled?

At this point, it is more than likely that EA will have to pull the plug on their showcase event of the summer.

They may want to wait as long as possible, but given the state of California right now it is more of a “when” than “if” question right now.

What could EA do in place of EA Play 2020?

Lamar Jackson celebrating in Madden
COVER STAR: Lamar Jackson is expected to be on the front of Madden 21

Online expos and releases always cause a stir. Even if it means indirect fan engagement, EA are unlikely to go completely silent.

With Madden 21 expected in late July-early August and FIFA 21 not long after they will want to hype those games. Especially now they have competition for the NFL gaming market.

With Nintendo, Mircosoft, and others expected to go online to show off their latest releases, EA are sure to follow suit.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.