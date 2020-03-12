EA Play 2020: After E3 is EA’s showcase next to be cancelled?

With E3 getting called off, is EA’s major event next? What options do the company have?

So E3 2020 is off, and the gaming world is holding its breath.

The annual expo in Los Angeles is far from the only gaming event this summer.

A major event that happens every year in and around E3 is EA Play.

This is would be where fans will get a first detailed glimpse at upcoming titles like Madden 21, FIFA 21, and the latest Star Wars game.

So, what is happening with EA Play 2020?

Is EA Play 2020 still on?

EARLY PLAY: Fans were hoping for an early look at FIFA 21

Right now EA Play 2020 is still going ahead.

This is, of course, a very fluid situation, especially given the cancellation of E3.

In a statement EA said:

“We’ve continued to follow the coronavirus developments around the world very closely. Clearly the situation is evolving by the day, and we’ve been reviewing how it will change our plans for EA PLAY 2020. We will share more soon.”

That is certainly an ominous statement.

Will EA Play 2020 be cancelled?

At this point, it is more than likely that EA will have to pull the plug on their showcase event of the summer.

They may want to wait as long as possible, but given the state of California right now it is more of a “when” than “if” question right now.

What could EA do in place of EA Play 2020?

COVER STAR: Lamar Jackson is expected to be on the front of Madden 21

Online expos and releases always cause a stir. Even if it means indirect fan engagement, EA are unlikely to go completely silent.

With Madden 21 expected in late July-early August and FIFA 21 not long after they will want to hype those games. Especially now they have competition for the NFL gaming market.

With Nintendo, Mircosoft, and others expected to go online to show off their latest releases, EA are sure to follow suit.