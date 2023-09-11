All Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Map Card Locations

In Team Reptile's Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, you will become part of a ragtag youth group and perform various stunts using rollerblades, skateboards, or BMX. Any bannisters for you will be rails which you can use to explore different locations. With this way of moving, it's a great idea to place different collectables around the city, but sometimes it's quite difficult to find them.

All map cards are located in far-flung places and even if you find them, it can still be difficult to collect them. To help you out, we have prepared a guide with all the map card locations in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

All map card locations in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

When you collect a map card, you get the location of all the graffiti spots in the area that you haven't tagged yet. To fully conquer a borough, you'll need to paint over the tags of rival crews. By doing this, you will receive Reps, which are necessary to challenge other gangs and take control of their turf. Below, you can see screenshots of all the map cards and their locations.

Versum Hill

You can see this map card between two billboards. Use the boost to jump on one of them to collect the cartridge.

Millennium Square

The next cartridge is located on the edge of the red circle shape. Jump on it and make a dead loop, then collect the map card. It will be available to you only after you complete the chapter with Eclipse.

Brink Terminal

Here you can see that the cartridge is just hanging in the air, so it's not immediately clear how to get there. You need to jump on the pedestrian bridge and from there climb to the roof of the bus stop. From there, it will be easy to jump to the cartridge and acquire the Brink Terminal graffiti map.

Millennium Mall

Here the cartridge is located between square shapes with holes in the form of circles. To get there, you can use the turret that releases chains when you escape from the police. You can also climb through the shops to a higher level to jump on the figure from there. To access this map card, you need to defeat the Dot Exe Crew.

Pyramid Island

Here the map card is located right in the center on top of Pyramid Island. You can get there using the boost and jump up. If you can't do that, you can simply stand on the red booster located right under the map card, and it will push you up. This cartridge will unlock after you defeat DJ Cyber and complete the dream sequence in this chapter.

Mataan

In this location, the map card hangs quite high above the ground, so it can be difficult to get there. To accomplish this, you need to climb the highway which is located on the same level as the map card and jump on the horns of the big yellow bull's head. Grind on them and then jump and boost to collect the cartridge. To get access to it, you need to complete everything in the Mataan location.

Hideout

This is the last map that will be available after the game is completed. A short cutscene will show you where it is located. You'll be right in front of it, so just jump on the cables and grind until you collect this map card. Once you have it, you will be able to find all the graffiti spots.

Finding and collecting map cards can be difficult and time-consuming, so we hope we've helped you with that. Now it will be even easier for you to capture all the territories and your gang will be the best in New Amsterdam.

