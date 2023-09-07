Bomb Rush Cyberfunk taxi locations are all around the map, so it can be hard to find them. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was released in August, so there's been plenty of time to explore.

Finding all of the taxis though, isn't easy, so you'll need to dedicate a decent amount of time to complete. There are seven in total and you'll need to skate to every corner of the map to finish this side quest.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk taxi locations!

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk taxi locations

The taxis can be found during a side-quest line. If you head to the centre of Millenium Square, there will be a taxi driver that you can speak to. You'll be able to access this area from the "Eclipse" part of the story mode.

Speaking to the driver will start this quest and you'll be able to find all the taxis from there.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Team Reptile

The first taxi we're going to find is located in Versum Hill. Head to the top of the hill by skating up the steps and heading over to the left near where a green truck is parked.

The taxi sign is yellow and says "TAXI" on it, they're honestly pretty hard to miss, especially when you're looking for them. Press RB on Xbox or R1 on PlayStation to trigger the conversation event and claim this taxi location.

Millenium Square

Next up, you should head to Millenium Square, the location where this quest line began in the first place. If you start in the centre of the square and head west, you should find this location pretty easily.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Team Reptile

You'll need to go down some stairs and underneath an overpass by the taxi stand is by the side of the road.

Brink Terminal

If you're roughly in the centre of the Brink Terminal area of the map, you should see a large billboard that says "Lucky". If you head in away from that, you should see a person with a white dome on their head.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Team Reptile

The taxi stand is right by them and the side of the road.

Millenium Mall

Head in through the main entrance to the mall and go towards the centre of the large area in front of you. You'll be able to see the taxi sign almost right away, it's by one of the large red fish that's on the mall's floor.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Team Reptile

Mataan

Up in the high-rises of Mataan is where the next Taxi location is found. There's a bridge roughly near the centre of this district and if you head towards the west side of this bridge, you'll see the Taxi sign.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Team Reptile

This one can be tricky to find, but it is located near an unlockable character which is further to the west of the sign.

Pyramid Island

This is probably the toughest Taxi location to find. This is almost right at the top of the structure, so jumping up here isn't easy. However, if you ride the pipe all the way to the top, this will save you a lot of platforming.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Team Reptile

Once you get off the pipe and up to the third floor, head around the walkway and you'll find the taxi stand in the south-east corner of this area.

Hideout

The easiest Taxi location to find is within your hideout. This stand is very handy, as you can head to anywhere else in the game provided that you've found the other Taxi locations.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Team Reptile

If you're in the centre of the Hideout, grind on the railing over towards the west and you'll find the taxi stand.