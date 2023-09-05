Bomb Rush Cyberfunk: How to unlock all characters

The vibrant street-style and futuristic world of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk's New Amsterdam is home to equally stylish, unlockable characters. There are currently 18 recruitable characters in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Six of these characters can be unlocked during the main story, while the remaining 12 require specific post-game missions.

In addition to its iconic cel-shaded art style and incredible electrofunk soundtrack, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk features fast-paced skating action that is unique to each character. This means that players can experiment with different playstyles to find the characters that best suit them. Read on to learn how to unlock the characters who will help you become the best graffiti tagger in New Amsterdam!

How to unlock all Bomb Rush Cyberfunk main story characters

Rave

To recruit Rave, you'll need to complete three challenges. Begin by locating her at the Verdum Hills Subway Station for the first challenge. Then, follow her to the bazaar area and surpass her score in a challenge. Afterwards, Rave will appear in front of your hideout. If you manage to defeat her in another challenge, she will ask to join you.

Shine

Go to Millennium Mall’s food court, you’ll find Shine by the coffee shops. To recruit her, you must imitate her Toprock dance moves. After that, follow her to the second floor of the food court and perform the Popping dance with her. Next, proceed to the record store, where you'll receive a text message from Shine saying she's now in the Theater Hall.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Team Reptile

Once you find her at the Theater Hall, recreate the Housedance. Afterwards, head to the Mall’s second area and you’ll get a message to look for Shine in the warehouse. Finally, once you find Shine at the far end of the warehouse, recreate the Breakdance. After performing Breakdance, Shine will join your team.

Vinyl & Solace

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Team Reptile

Complete the main story of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to unlock Vinyl and Solace.

Mesh

Make your way to the Brink Terminal and look for a large elevated, teal platform. Get to the platform by grinding on a rail that is located on top of you. Then, complete Mesh’s score challenge. After completing the first challenge, locate Mesh near the tallest tower in the area.

Beat his challenge for a second time and navigate to a nearby tunnel, next to the canal bridge. Help him find his skateboard by entering a guarded area that requires 140 Rep. After this, Mesh will agree to join your team.



Rise

To unlock Rise, head to the end of Pyramid Island and snap a picture of her with your phone. Climb the bridge above her and continue making your way to the top of a nearby building. She'll then challenge you to tag a spot after taking three photos. Upon successfully completing the challenge, Rise will become a member of your team.

How to unlock all Bomb Rush Cyberfunk post-game characters

Coil

You can locate Coil further down the main strip in an alleyway on the right side of Mataan. After finding him, mimic his dance moves. Next, head towards the large gold statue, and you'll receive a text message that Coil is now at the Mataan River. When you arrive at the river, he won't be there, so you'll need to backtrack to the entrance of the strip. There, you'll receive another message from him, informing you of his return to Mataan.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Team Reptile

Upon entering the golden statue, you'll spot him dancing on your left. He'll then challenge you to a race. Coil will offer to join your team once you beat him.

Among the post-game unlockable characters, Coil's recruitment process is the most complicated. In contrast, the others have more straightforward recruitment methods; simply locate them and complete their specific challenges to add them to your team! Below, you'll find a table outlining the remaining characters' locations and how to unlock them:

Character Location Recruitment method Flesh Prince His second base in Mantaan, with the slider entrance Do the popping dance Frank Verdum Hills Summit Plaza (top floor) Beat him at his challenge Rietveld Next to the original Franks hideout (the basketball court) Complete boss fight with the police Futurism Next to the large golden statue in Mataan Complete her challenge DOT EXE Theater Hall entrance Complete his flow challenge DJ Cyber Millennium Square – grind the billboards until you reach his skyscraper Complete his score challenge Eclipse Brink Terminal Complete her challenge Devil Theory Pyramid Island second level Complete his challenge Oldhead N/A Tag every graffiti location in the city Felix and Red N/A After you beat the game, you will be able to find both Felix and Red on any dancefloor Base and Jay N/A Purchase Bomb Rush Cyberfunk DLC - "Base & Jay"

To unlock Base and Jay, you will need to purchase the $5 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk DLC – Base & Jay.

That's everything you need to know about how to unlock the characters of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk! Interested in learning more about the spiritual successor of Jet Set Radio? Look no further! Find out whether Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is on Game Pass, learn about the multiplayer mod created by Cyberfunk fans, all character voice actors, and how long it takes to fully complete the game here.