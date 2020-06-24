How to find Ancient Debris in Minecraft: Guide, Netherite, Tips & Tricks, and more

Questing for Netherite? Well you’ll need to find this super rare material first! Here’s how you do it.

Want to upgrade your gear to Nethertite? Then you’ll want to keep reading for our guide on how to find Ancient Debris in Minecraft!

How to find Ancient Debris in Minecraft

First things first, let’s quickly review the payoff for setting off on the ultimate Ancient Debris hunt…

If you want Netherite, the only way you can get it is by smelting down Ancient Debris. This will give you a Netherite scrap.

To get a single Netherite Ingot, you’ll have to combine 4 scraps with 4 gold ingots. But when you do, you’ll be able to upgrade any of your diamond level gear!

Where to find Ancient Debris

You’ll need a diamond pick-axe as a minimum to mine Ancient Debris. Like diamonds, Ancient Debris can be found on the lower levels of the game.

The material forms as mineral veins only in the Nether, and can be mostly found from levels 8-22. You won’t find it anywhere which is exposed to air, so be ready to dig!

Be careful when mining it, there’s a risk you could be surprised by a few random drops if you’re not careful.

IT’S WORTH THE WEIGHT: A heavy supply must be amassed, but you’ll get some serious upgrades as a result!

You’ll also want to make sure to track the level you’re at. This can be done on PC by pressing F3 to turn on the co-ordinates interface. Check out the Y co-ordinate and keep that between the 8 and 22.

What’s next?

Once you’ve got all the Ancient Debris you can handle, you’re not far off being able to make some much-coveted Netherite Ingot. You’ll probably want to check out our guide to making Nethertite Tools right here!

Using Netherite Ingot to upgrade with gives you a ton of benefits, such as improved blast resistance, burn resistance, and increased weapon damage.

Whether it’s a Netherite Sword, or a slick pair of Netherite Leggings, you can go mining in deadly style!

NETHER-MIND: No one will mess with you with this upgraded gear!

For everything Minecraft and more – be sure to check back in with us.